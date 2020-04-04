BC Bulletin Awards 2019-2020: Taylor Soule Is Our Most Improved Player

Throughout the month of March and April, BC Bulletin will be awarding various athletes and teams that have stood out during the past academic year. Earlier this week we honored Emma Guy as our Female Athlete of the Year. Today we are going to look at another woman who helped take Boston College Women's Basketball to the next level, sophomore forward Taylor Soule.

During her freshman year, Soule did what a lot of first year players normally do. She had her moments, like when she scored 21 against UNC, but she was also inconsistent. It seemed she was catching up to the speed of the college game, and hitting some of the typical freshman bumps. There were a handful of games where she was held to two points. Even with the the inconsistent play, she ended up finishing her season averaging 7.9 points per game.

As a sophomore, Taylor Soule went from nice complimentary player, to an absolute scoring force. In just her second year with the Eagles, Soule nearly doubled her scoring average, jumping to 14.5ppg. Near the end of the season she racked up big game after big game, scoring twenty or more points in five of the last nine games.

On top of her scoring, Soule became dominant on the boards. Her freshman year, her rebounding numbers didn't predict what she would become. In just a year, Soule jumped to 7.7 rebounds per game a number that jumped to 9.2 against ACC teams. She was named the ACC Most Improved Player at the end of the season.

In the home stretch of the season, as her Eagles pulled off an incredible run of wins, it was Soule's play that carried them. Against Syracuse she scored twenty six points in the Eagles victory, and she matched this total against Duke in a huge ACC Tournament victory. In the span of a year Boston College became one of the top offensive teams in the ACC, and Soule was a big part of that story.

The exciting part of Soule's emergence is that she still has two more years of eligibility left. It is not outrageous to think that she could become one of the elite players in the ACC and help lift Joanna Bernabei McNamee's team to even greater heights. She improved tremendously in one year, who's to say Taylor Soule can't do it again.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI