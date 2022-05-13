Skip to main content

Forward Taylor Soule is Latest BC Women's Basketball Player To Transfer

The former Eagles star will be heading to Virginia Tech

Boston College forward Taylor Soule is the latest Eagle to find a new home. After entering the transfer portal earlier this offseason, the former ACC Most Improved Player of the Year will be playing her graduate year with the Virginia Tech Hokies. She will reunite with center Clara Ford, who announced her destination in April. 

Soule was one of the most consistent players for Boston College during her time in Chestnut Hill. In the COVID-19 shortened 2019-2020 season, she exploded for the Eagles averaging 14.5 points and and 7.0 rebounds per game, winning the Improved Player Award, and would have certainly led BC to the NCAA tournament if the season wasn't halted. She continued her strong play in 2020-21, averaging over 14 points and 7 rebounds per game, and had 16.0 points per game this last season. 

"I am very excited to add Taylor to our team," Virginia Tech Coach Kenny Brooks said. "Her versatility on both sides of the floor along with her leadership abilities will be a huge benefit. Taylor's energy, defensive prowess and athleticism adds dimensions that can make us better. We are thrilled to have her!"

Boston College women's basketball has seen a lot of movement this offseason with six players entering the transfer portal. Cam Swartz (Georgia Tech), Soule and Ford (Virginia Tech), Marnelle Garraud (Vanderbilt), Makayla Dickens and Jaelyn Batts (TBA) have all left the program. Head coach Joanna McNamee is bringing in four true freshmen to compliment the seven remaining players on the roster. Expect the Eagles to fill those remaining two slots in the transfer portal as well. 

