Notre Dame Reportedly Interested in Tem Lukabu For Open Defensive Coordinator Position

Newly hired Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman is currently in search for a defensive coordinator, and Boston College defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu is reportedly in consideration. According to Bryan Driskell of Irish Breakdown, the second year Eagles defensive coordinator is one of four finalists for the position. The other names the Irish are considering include former Miami HC Al Golden, Houston DC Doug Belk, and Minnesota DC Joe Rossi.

At the time new head coach Jeff Hafley brought in Lukabu to be his defensive coordinator in 2020. In his two years, the Eagles defense went from 101st in scoring defense, to 31st. Also in that span, the Eagles pass defense went from 122nd to 3rd in the country.

Lukabu, 40, was born in the Congo and has had a career that has spanned both the NFL and college ranks. A former player at Colgate, he started his coaching career at Rutgers as Director of Player Personnel ('06-'07) before heading to URI as a linebackers coach ('08-09). He as also worked as a defensive coach at Colgate, FIU, Mississippi State, and with the Cincinnati Bengals where he worked before heading to Chestnut Hill.

Where Lukabu falls in Notre Dame and Freeman's preference is still unknown. Both Minnesota and Houston had top 10 passing defenses this past season, while Al Golden turned around the Virginia Cavaliers defense between 2001-2004.

Earlier this offseason, Boston College lost their offensive coordinator as Frank Cignetti Jr. was hired away by the Pittsburgh Panthers. Currently that position remains unfilled.

