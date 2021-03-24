Boston College In Contact With A10 Freshman of the Year Tyler Kolek

After a huge year, Kolek could be a big addition to the Eagles if they can fight off other programs

Boston College head coach Earl Grant continues to mine the transfer portal as he looks to rebuild his program. On Tuesday, multiple reports came out that the Eagles had been in contact with George Mason guard Tyler Kolek. The reigning A-10 freshman of the year, entered the transfer portal last week after Dave Paulsen was fired.

Kolek is going to be a guard that is in high demand. As a true freshman he averaged 10.8 points per game, and 2.3 rebounds, while shooting 40% from the field and 36% from three point range. According to Ian Steele of ABC6 in Providence, Kolek has also heard from Butler, Davidson, East Carolina, Loyola Chicago, Notre Dame, Richmond, Saint Mary's, Stanford, TCU, UConn, Vanderbilt, Wofford.

The guard is a Cumberland, Rhode Island native, meaning if he wanted to stay local Boston College would make a lot of sense. The Eagles, who have had their roster gutted with transfers, could also offer a big role to the young shooter.

Boston College added their first transfer on Tuesday evening, with College of Charleston grad transfer Brevin Galloway deciding to reunite with his former head coach. The guard who missed who missed most of 20-21 with an ACL tear, averaged 15 points per game before the injury.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates on this recruiting situation.