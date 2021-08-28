Boston College’s Biggest Questions Before Colgate Game Week

With excitement rising for next week's opener, what are some of the biggest questions surrounding BC football

Summer camp is over and the Boston College Eagles now are focused on their opening matchup with the Colgate Raiders. There certainly is a lot of buzz around the Eagles but question marks remain. Here are some of the biggest questions heading into the season.

How does BC manage injuries at defensive tackle?

The Eagles enter week one with major question marks at defensive tackle. Returning starter Chibueze Onwuka is out for the season after suffering a torn achilles in summer practice. On top of that Jeff Hafley has said that four out of their five tackles were hurt for the second scrimmage, which forced the Eagles to move offensive lineman Dwayne Allick to the other side of the ball. Allick has played defensive tackle in high school, so it won’t be like he has to learn a brand new position. The Eagles most likely will roll some combination of TJ Rayam, Cam Horsley and Khris Banks to start the season, who all should be solid However, the depth at this position is a major question mark.

Who is starting at running back?

Heading into this season it sounded like veteran back Travis Levy would be the starter. He’s been reliable and consistent, and has had a good camp. But there is a lot of talent behind him that could jump him on the depth chart. Freshman Xavier Coleman and WVU transfer Alec Sinkfield have been explosive at camp, and have earned to be part of the rotation, if not becoming the starter. Most likely all three (four with Pat Garwo) will get touches to start the season, but it’s worth watching to see who earns the spot.

What is going on at linebacker?

Before the injury to Onwuka, the biggest question mark heading into this season was at the linebacker position. The Eagles lost their two top tacklers in Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie. Isaiah Graham Mobley, a transfer from Temple seems to have locked down one LB spot, but what about the other. At this point it could be any combination of Vinny DePalma, Bryce Steele, or Kam Arnold. But that is still anyone’s guess. The depth chart will hopefully give us our answer, but also expect the first three games to be an opportunity to get to see who steps up.

How does BC utilize their wide outs?

This is actually a good problem to have. Boston College is loaded at wide receiver, and with so many weapons to use, who actually sees the field? Zay Flowers, Jaelen Gill, Jehlani Galloway, CJ Lewis and Kobay White are all returners and deserve to be on the field. But there is a second layer of talent including Ethon Williams, Taji Johnson, Lewis Bond and Jaden Williams who all should see the field as well. How Frank Cignetti and Jeff Hafley utilize this group will be a storyline worth watching.

