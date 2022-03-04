2022 NFL Combine Results: Alec Lindstrom & Zion Johnson

On Friday, Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson and Alec Lindstrom worked out at the 2022 NFL Combine. Below are the live results for both linemen. This will be updated as soon as the various workouts are concluded.

Zion Johnson - Offensive Lineman

Bench Press Lift: 32 Reps, best amongst offensive linemen

Analysis: Johnson had an incredible bench press to kick off his workouts, besting every other offensive linemen who worked out at the event. In the opening event he crushed fellow guard Kenyon Green from Texas A&M. Both linemen are arguably the top guards in the draft. Combined with an elite Senior Bowl workout, Johnson continues to cement his place as a first round draft pick, with some big workouts set to come.

Alec Lindstrom- Offensive Lineman

Bench Press Lifts: 25 reps

Analysis: Also good numbers on the bench press lift for Lindstrom who was in the top handful of offensive linemen in the draft.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC