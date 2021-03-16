Aazaar Abdul Rahim Receives Promotion To Associate Head Coach

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley held a press conference to kick off spring football on Tuesday. In his opening remarks he announced that defensive back coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim received a promotion adding associate head coach to his title.

In addition to announcing the promotion, Hafley revealed that Abdul-Rahim turned an offer to become a defensive coordinator at another Power 5 school.

This is big news for Boston College, as AAR has become an invaluable asset on the recruiting trail. He has been integral in some of BC's biggest recruiting successes including Jalen Cheek, Clinton Burton and Jamal Hood. But many in the program also praised his coaching ability. "Great COACH who could also teach a Master class in recruiting." said Director of Player Personnel Joe Sullivan on Twitter.

Jeff Hafley's hire ushered in what has been said was a a marked increase in financial support in the football program. In the past Boston College most likely would have never been able to keep a coach like Abdul Rahim from being poached. But Hafley has been reportedly been given the ability to battle these other schools and prevent these poachings from happening.

The other news given during Hafley's press conference involved offensive line coach Matt Applebaum. According to the head coach, an NFL team had reached out to Applebaum with a job offer, one that he seriously considered, but he also decided to stick with Boston College. Both Abdul Rahim and Applebaum reportedly told Hafley that they wanted to stick with a program that had big things coming.

