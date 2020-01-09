Boston College Hires Aazaar Abdul-Rahim As Defensive Backs Coach

Boston College continues to fill out their coaching staff, as Jeff Hafley has hired Aazaar Abdul-Rahim as the new Boston College defensive backs coach.

“Aazaar is one of the top recruiters in college football and will be a tremendous addition to our program,” Hafley said. “He was with Coach Saban at Alabama working with the defensive backs and most recently comes to us from UMass where he was defensive coordinator. Aazaar is what we are all about: he has high character and is someone who loves people. We are excited to add a great football coach like Aazaar to our BC football family.”

Abdul-Rahim is the first coach hired on Hafley's staff that does not have a direct connection in their past. Before he started in college coaching he worked as a high school coach in the Washington DC area. He started his collegiate career under Nick Saban as a defensive analyst at Alabama in 2014, assistant director of player personnel in 2015. Abdul-Rahim was hired by Maryland as their defensive backs coach where he coached from 2016-2018. Last season he was the defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach at UMass Amherst under Walt Bell.

One of the strongest assets of Abdul-Rahim is his recruiting, especially in the DMV and Maryland area. In 2017 he was ranked the #25 recruiter in the entire country, and fifth ranked recruiter in the entire Big Ten. In that recruiting year, Maryland signed a Top 20 recruiting class and landed a Top 30 class in 2018

Boston College has recruited in this area before, but the hire of Abdul-Rahim could make them a major force in the area. Getting positional coaches that recruit is a must, and Boston College made a major splash with this hire. Some of the players he landed included Top 100 4* running back Anthony McFarland, and 4* quarterback Kasim Hill.

Abdul-Rahim is the second positional coach on the defensive side of the ball, joining Sean Duggan who will be coaching linebackers. Jeff Hafley hires his coordinators earlier this week with defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu and offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.

