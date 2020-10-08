ACC Betting Lines and Predictions: Week 6

Boston College is settle to battle with Pitt on Saturday at 4:00 in Chestnut Hill. There is a whole slate of other games to look at, and make predictions. If you are like me, you are going to turn on College Gameday, and at least browse through most of the day's ACC matchups.

Just going with straight matchups here and not point spreads, here are my predictions for this weekend's ACC matchups. Last weekend I had a great week and went 6-2.

This week I am going to change things up, and make it a little more challenging, instead of just straight picks, I am going to pick against the spread.

Louisville (-4.5) at Georgia Tech: Friday 7:00pm ESPN

Two teams badly in need of a win, after Louisville got beat up against Pitt and Syracuse stunned the Yellow Jackets. Malik Cunningham should be good to go, and the Cardinals offensive line should be the big factor here.

Pick: Louisville (-4.5)

#19 Virginia Tech at #6 UNC (-5.0): 12:00pm ABC

Two really good squads facing off in Chapel Hill this weekend. This game had all the potential to be the game of the week in college football, if it wasn't for Miami and Clemson. I think UNC will pull off the win here, but five points is an awful lot in what should be a close battle.

Pick: VT (+5.0)

NC State at Virginia (-9): 12:00pm ACCN

The Wolfpack had a nice win last week against Pitt, and Devin Leary threw for 400 yards against the vaunted Panthers defense. Virginia put up 23 points against Clemson, which is a feat all in itself. It's an away game for the Pack, but with no fans I don't buy into that being a huge factor. I like NC State here to cover and also win.

Pick: NC State (+9)

Duke (-2.5) at Syracuse: 12:30pm ESPN3

Two teams that are near the bottom of the ACC. These are two teams with two really glaring issues. Syracuse has no offensive line, and Duke gives up the ball too much. Could easily see the Blue Devils defensive line man handling Syracuse, but I think the Orange have a little more flash in them and Andre Cisco and company will rattle Chase Brice. Going again with the underdog, Syracuse to cover and win at home

Pick: Syracuse (+2.5)

#7 Miami at #1 Clemson (-14.5): 7:30pm ABC

Miami has been the story of the season so far. D'Eriq King and the Hurricanes offense has been electric, #12 in the country in yards, and #7 in points. Clemson on the other hand is still the juggernaut in the ACC, and no one has come close to knocking them off their perch. This is their real first test of the season. Fourteen points seems like a lot, but this is Clemson, and I'm not betting against Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Dabo Swinney.

Pick: Clemson (-14.5)

Florida State at #5 Notre Dame (-20.5): 7:30pm NBC

The Seminoles finally got their first win of the season last week, having to come back to beat Jacksonville St. 41-24. Notre Dame had their last game postponed due to COVID-19. I don't think FSU really has much of a chance in this game, but I could see them covering on a backdoor cover with something late in the game.

Pick: FSU (+20.5)

PICK OF THE WEEK: Boston College (+6). I'll get into my rational tomorrow in my official prediction post, but if you want to gamble throw your money on the Eagles. Think they not only cover this spread, but win outright.

Other Games of Interest:

#4 UF (-6.5) at #11 Texas A & M: Pick UF

#22 Texas vs. Oklahoma (-2.5): Pick Oklahoma

#3 Georgia (-12.5) vs. #14 Tennessee: Pick Tennessee

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

Video courtesy of BCEagles.com