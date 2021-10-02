ACC Betting Selections: Week of October 2nd

It is a huge weekend for ACC football as there are a handful of marquee matchups in the conference. Here are our betting selections for those games. Odds are via the SI Sportsbook

Pittsburgh Panthers at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (-3).

Two of the new favorites to win the ACC Coastal, this is a matchup between an expected good team (Pitt), and an up and comer in GT. The Yellow Jackets looked phenomenal last weekend against UNC scoring 45 points. They have a ton of momentum heading into this game, and with this being at home, I'll give the slight edge to the Yellow Jackets

Pick: Georgia Tech

Duke Blue Devils at UNC Tar Heels (-19.5)

This game features two teams seemingly heading in the opposite direction. Expectations were low for Duke heading into this season and to their credit they did a nice job winning out of conference games against Northwestern and Kansas. While UNC has been a huge disappointment. I don't think Duke will win this game, but expect them to cover.

Pick: Duke

Louisville Cardinals at Wake Forest (-7.0)

Two of the top teams in the Atlantic so far, Wake and Louisville have both racked up solid wins against good opponents. Looking at this game, the Demon Deacons have been the more complete team, and just newly ranked they have a little added edge here. Sam Hartman should be able to carve up the Cardinals offense, and if UL gets sloppy Wake will punish them

Pick: Wake Forest

Syracuse Orange at Florida State (-5.5)

Other than being the home team, I don't understand why the Seminoles are being favored here. Go Syracuse, and take the money line. They are playing sound football being an excellent running back in Sean Tucker, and their defense has been stout. Like them to win outright here.

Pick: Syracuse (and take the ML)

Boston College at Clemson (-15)

Earlier this week I took BC to win the game outright. Think they are clearly playing better than deserving of being a fifteen point dog to a team that has averaged 21 points a game. If you were betting though? Probably lay off the money line, and take the spread. Seems like an easy selection this week

Pick: Boston College (LOCK OF THE WEEK)

Other Games

Louisiana Tech at NC State (-18)

