ACC Betting Lines and Predictions: Week 13

Each week I look around the ACC, and a few special games from around the country and make my picks. Last week was pretty solid for me, as I went 7-4, you can check out my picks on Tallysight. I have seemingly found my stride going with "gut" picks that don't involve a ton of research. So I will continue that strategy.

Here is my predictions for this weekend's slate of games.

Notre Dame (-5.5) at UNC 3:30 ABC

The Fighting Irish have been playing their best football of the season over the past two weeks. They are missing part of their offensive line due to injury but that shouldn't matter against the Tar Heels. The Tar Heels defense will struggle against ND who will move the ball efficiently.

Pick: Notre Dame

NC State (-14.5) at Syracuse 12pm, ACCN

The Orange are going to be starting their fourth quarterback of the season as it looks like Jacobian Morgan is going to miss time with an upper body injury. Last week against Louisville they looked bad on both sides of the ball, and don't expect anything more here.

Pick: NC State

Pitt at Clemson (-24.0), 3:30, ABC

Poor Pitt is going to get a really ticked off Dabo Swinney on Saturday who is going to want to make a point this weekend. Trevor Lawrence is back after missing the previous two games due to COVID-19, and needs to put up some big numbers to get back in the Heisman hunt. Clemson, BIG.

Pick: Clemson.

Louisville at Boston College (-1), 4:00, ACCN

You are going to have to wait for my final thoughts and predictions for a full analysis, but I think the Eagles take this one.

Pick: Boston College.

Duke at Georgia Tech (PK), 7:00, ESPN3

Two of the bottom dwellers of the ACC. Going to go with Georgia Tech? They have shown a little bit of life throughout the season.

Pick: Georgia Tech

Virginia (-9.5) at Florida State, 8:00, ACCN

Florida State is in a complete free fall, and some of their best players have opted out recently (Tamorrion Terry, and Marvin Wilson), and I think they are going to continue to free fall. Going with UVA by double digits.

Pick: UVA

My complete picks for Week 13.