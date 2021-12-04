Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh: ACC Championship Preview and Prediction

On Saturday, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-2) and Pitt Panthers (10-2) will battle for the ACC Championship. This game is setting up to be a battle between two prolific offenses, led by two incredible quarterbacks in Sam Hartman and Kenny Pickett. There are multiple future NFL'ers as well with Jordan Addison, AT Perry and Jaquarii Roberson all looking to make their marks. Here is our preview and prediction for the game.

How to Watch:

Time: 8pm

TV: ABC

Streaming: FUBO TV

Matchups

When Wake Forest Throws The Ball: The Demon Deacons have the 11th ranked passing offense, with Hartman becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Pittsburgh's passing defense is one of the worst in the conference, so look for the Deacs to move the ball with relative ease. Edge: Wake Forest

When Wake Forest Runs The Ball: Sam Hartman is able to move the ball with his legs, and WF has been solid moving the ball on the ground. Pitt has the 5th ranked rushing defense in the country, and has only allowed more than 100 yards in a game on the ground once in the past five games. Edge: Pitt

When Pittsburgh Throws the Ball: Kenny Pickett has moved himself into a potential Heisman candidate with his play especially down the stretch, throwing for 4,066 yards 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Wake's defense did a nice job against Boston College last weekend, holding them to 19 total passing yards, but don't expect that today. Edge: Pitt

When Pittsburgh Runs the Ball: Pitt doesn't have a back that they lean on heavy, but don't discredit their running game, that has rushed for 1800 yards this season. Pickett of course can run it, but the combination of Israel Abanikanda, Rodney Hammond and Vincent Davis have combined for 1500 yards and 14 touchdowns. Wake Forest's defense is near the bottom in the country. Edge: Pitt

Beer of the Game:

Greater Good- Gingerbread Ale. If you are watching the game, putting up Christmas lights or your tree and need a beverage this is one that is a can't miss. Greater Good out of Worcester is an excellent smaller brewery that makes some awesome brews throughout the year, including their pumpkin beer and this Gingerbread Ale.

Song of the Game:

Got a feeling this game is going to be a shoot out. Going with an oldie but goodie.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: Both of these offenses could take over this game, and we saw last week that Wake's defense can show up too. However, Pitt has the potential to turn the Demon Deacons into a one dimensional team, and make a few stops. Think this will be a high scoring game, but Pat Narduzzi will get his big moment and the Panthers earn the victory. Pitt 45 Wake 38

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC