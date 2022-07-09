Jeff Hafley Ranked Middle of the Pack for ACC Coaches

Jeff Hafley is entering his third season in Chestnut Hill with a 12-11 record. But according to a poll voted on CBS Sports and 247Sports, he continues to move up the rankings both nationally and for ACC coaches.

Per CBSsports.com, Hafley move up to 7th ranked coach in the ACC and 34th nationally. That is up from 9th last season. The article goes on to say:

Jeff Hafley (34 overall): If you want to get a sense for the growing momentum behind Hafley's trajectory -- at least in the eyes of our CBS Sports and 247Sports voting body -- then just look at how he's moved in the coach rankings. Hafley started at No. 14 as a first-year coach fresh off his hire from being Ohio State's defensive coordinator. He then moved up to No. 9 after an impressive debut that included wins against Pitt and Louisville, as well as a strong challenge to Clemson on the road. Then, even with notable injury issues, the Eagles picked up enough November wins to reach bowl eligibility in Hafley's second year to boost him up to No. 34 in the national rankings. Last year: 9 in the ACC

Hafley has shown that he can recruit, helping Boston College's recruiting ratings rise every year under his watch. He also has had his team prepared for big matchups, most notably only losing to Clemson by six points in both of his first two seasons. However, he has yet to win more than six games as head coach, and still lacks that marquee win that all good coaches get.

With a returning and healthy quarterback Phil Jurkovec, wide receiver Zay Flowers and an elite pass defense, he could very well see better results in 2022. But he is no longer just the new guy, he has to show he deserves this praise with wins on the field. It's a big year for Hafley.

Boston College opens their season on September 3rd at home against Big Ten foe Rutgers.