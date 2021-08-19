ACC Positional Rankings: Defensive Backs (Atlantic)

As part of our summer ACC rankings series, in addition to the more fun categories (stadiums, uniforms, etc.), we’ll also be ranking each position group for every ACC team. This exercise provides an excellent opportunity to take stock of not only BC’s talent and depth at each position but also compare to the rest of the conference. At the end of this series, we should see how each team stacks up against each other and predict how each team will finish. One note before we begin: this process will take all players into account, not just the starters. At certain positions, depth is arguably just as important as talent.

Last time, we ranked the linebackers and the Wolfpack took home another top finish, giving them three first-place finishes in this series. Every player in the secondary for BC is back this fall and they even added two transfers. But they’ll have to stay healthy and get better at preventing explosive plays. Like the offensive line, this group is extremely strong across the conference. Every group is returning multiple starters and generally replacing departures with experienced backups.

Given defenses’ proclivities towards five defensive back packages, I have projected five starters for almost every defensive backfield: two cornerbacks (CB), two safeties (S), and one slot defender (SD). Some teams use safeties in the slot and others use corners; therefore, it felt appropriate to give that designation its own name. After that, all the backups are generally broken up into cornerbacks or safeties. Let’s get into the rankings!

7. Syracuse: Garrett Williams (CB), Ja’Had Carter (S), Rob Hanna (S), Aman Greenwood (SD), Neil Nunn (CB); Adrian Cole (CB), Eric Coley (S), Ben Labrosse (S), Justin Barron (S), Jason Simmons (S), AJ Calabro (S), John Sweetwood (CB), Chase Atkinson (CB), Darian Chestnut (CB), Malcolm Fork (CB), Clay Masters (DB), Tommy Porter (DB), Cam Reirden (DB)

It only seems fitting that we end with a group where the Orange finish at the bottom of the rankings. Syracuse brings back one of the best young corners in the conference. However, they lost three excellent starters to the NFL in Ifeatu Melifonwu, Andre Cisco, and Trill Williams. Furthermore, this is one of the thinnest groups in terms of bodies and experience. Garrett Williams started every game last year as a redshirt freshman and led the ACC in passes defensed, on his way to earning All-ACC honorable mention and Freshman All-American honors.

All three of the Orange’s starting safeties return as well. Ja’Had Carter played in every game and started all but one as a true freshman; Rob Hanna started the final nine games after Andre Cisco went down with an injury; Aman Greenwood started the final seven games in the slot, taking over for Trill Williams. The problem is that neither Carter nor Hanna played particularly well. Furthermore, the starting corner spot opposite Williams is currently vacant. The only player on the roster with playing experience at outside corner is Neil Nunn, who only played two games there last year. Adrian Cole has some experience playing at slot corner, so he might be able to kick outside after playing in five games last year.

Depth is sparse at both cornerback and safety for Syracuse. Eric Coley began the year as one of the starting safeties but suffered a season-ending injury in the first game. Ben Labrosse played in nine games last year, albeit primarily on special teams. Justin Barron appeared in all 11 games last season but only switched over to defensive back in the final three and appeared on defense in two of them. AJ Calabro saw his first action in 2020, appearing on special teams in one game. Those are the only players on the roster with any playing experience for the Orange in 2020. Jason Simmons is a transfer from New Mexico State who did not play last year but started eight games for the Aggies in 2019 at safety. John Sweetwood is a redshirt junior that has yet to see any playing time. Chase Atkinson redshirted last year as a true freshman; as one of the few cornerbacks on the roster, he could see playing time early in the season.

Darian Chestnut and Malcolm Folk are the two scholarship freshmen this year; Chestnut is a four-star and one of the top-25 CBs in the class, while Folk is a three-star and one of the top-30 prospects out of Pennsylvania. Both of them could be pressed into action due to lack of depth. Clay Masters, Tommy Porter, and Cam Reirden are three walk-ons. Despite bringing back several starters, the Orange severely lack depth and experience and one of their cornerback spots is still undetermined.

6. Florida State: Jarrian Jones (CB), Travis Jay (FS), Brendan Gant (SS), Jarvis Brownlee (SD), Akeem Dent (CB); Renardo Green (S), Meiko Dotson (CB), Sidney Williams (S), Jadarius Green-McKnight (S), Brandon Moore (CB), Jarques McClellion (CB), Jammie Robinson (CB), Demorie Tate (CB), Joe Lang (S), Tylus Hancock (S), Caleb Blake (S), Marshall Hilaman (S), Hunter Washington (CB), Omarion Cooper (CB), Kevin Knowles II (CB), Shyheim Brown (S), Jaden Floyd (S)

Florida State lost three multi-year starters this offseason (two to the NFL, one to another ACC school to be discussed later). But as usual, they return plenty of talent and brought in some new players via the transfer portal as well; thanks to injuries the last two seasons, younger players had the opportunity to play and start. Jarrian Jones is back to start at one of the outside cornerback spots and played quite well there in his first season with the Seminoles after transferring from Mississippi State. Akeem Dent started five games at corner in 2020 after starting five at safety in 2019. Jarvis Brownlee should start at slot corner again this year; he’s slightly undersized but he can do everything very well. Brendan Gant played in every game last year and started the last three games at one of the safety spots. Travis Jay should be one of the other starters, as he led the safeties in snaps while only playing in six games.

Renardo Green could also compete to start at one of the safety spots or as the slot defender; he opened the season as a starter before missing the final four games. Meiko Dotson grad transferred from Florida Atlantic last season and only played in three games but he could feature in the lineup more this year in a normal season. Sidney Williams increased his playing time significantly toward the end of last season due to injuries and COVID but he could still work his way into the lineup. Jadarius Green-McKnight played in each of the last five games, seeing defensive snaps in three; he’s a box safety type that could play some linebacker on obvious passing downs.

The Seminoles also brought in three experienced transfers from quality programs this offseason. First up is Brandon Moore, a cornerback formerly of UCF. Moore missed all of last season and all but one game of 2019 as well but he started all 13 games in 2018 and played very well. If he’s healthy, he could earn some snaps. Next is Jarques McClellion from Arkansas, who has 24 games and 20 starts to his credit. Jammie Robinson is a former Freshman All-American from South Carolina who has started 13 games at safety and recorded 136 tackles in only two years.

Caleb Blake, Tylus Hancock, Joe Lang, and Marshall Hilaman are four more transfers. Blake played in four games for Colorado State in 2019, while Tylus Hancock transferred to FSU from Louisville after not seeing any playing time there. Joe Lang and Marshall Hilaman are transfers from FCS programs Holy Cross and Southeastern University, respectively; Lang made 27 starts for the Crusaders and has a good chance to see playing time on special teams at least. Demorie Tate is a home-grown talent who redshirted last year and did not see any action.

The Seminoles brought in five true freshmen this season, including multiple four-stars. Hunter Washington, Omarion Cooper, and Kevin Knowles II were all top-100 prospects in their class, with Washington and Cooper being top-25 corners in the class. Shyheim Brown is a three-star player who could play linebacker or safety, depending on how much weight he can put on. Jaden Floyd is a walk-on whose father won a national championship with Florida State. The Seminoles return plenty of talent and experience, especially considering the multiple transfers they brought in. However, the defense was so discombobulated last year due to COVID and injuries throughout the roster. Therefore, it is hard to predict how good this defense can really be.

5. Louisville: KeiTrel Clark (CB), Qwynterrio Cole (FS), Kenderick Duncan (SS), Chandler Jones (CB); Jack Fagot (S), Greedy Vance (CB), Josh Minkins (S), Marvin Dallas (S), Trey Franklin (DB), Shavarick Williams (S), Derrick Edwards (CB), Kani Walker (CB), Rance Conner (DB), Bralyn Oliver (S), TJ Quinn (S), Jatavian Churchill (DB), Seth Pugh (DB), Isiah Downing (DB), Benjamin Perry (S)

Louisville brings back both their starting corners and replaced their safeties with experienced transfers. While the corners are very solid, the safeties will still need to adjust to ACC-level football. KeiTrel Clark earned second-team All-ACC honors in his first year with the Cardinals after transferring from Liberty. Chandler Jones returns as the most experienced returning member of the secondary, with 34 games and 23 starts under his belt.

Kenderick Duncan is one of the transfers at safety. He comes from Georgia Southern; after redshirting his true freshman season, he played in every game the next two years and started every game in 2019. In 2020, he played in six games and made five starts before missing the rest of the season out of precaution for a hip injury. He’s a big safety (6’3”, 225 lbs) that can play in the box and in deep zones. Across from him should be Qwynterrio Cole, the other transfer from Alcorn State. Cole is a two-time HBCU All-American and All-SWAC 1st-Team selection; he did not play in 2020 but should be a dynamic presence on the back end for the Cardinals. Even though those safeties are very talented, they have obviously never played together and will need to adjust to playing against ACC offenses.

Another problem with the Louisville secondary is a serious lack of depth, especially at the corner position. Jack Fagot is technically listed as a linebacker but given his size (6’, 196 lbs) and his usage, he’s a safety for all intents and purposes. He played in 10 games last season and made three starts and is a versatile weapon in this defense. Greedy Vance is one of the few remaining cornerbacks on the roster with any playing experience; he only played in seven games for 46 snaps. Josh Minkins also played in seven games as a true freshman, mostly at free safety. Marvin Dallas is a JUCO transfer that contributed on special teams last year before suffering a season-ending injury; he will most likely back up Fagot at the linebacker/safety position. The Cardinals added two more junior college transfers in Shavarick Williams and Trey Franklin, a safety and cornerback respectively.

No other defensive back on the roster has any playing experience at any level of college football. Isaiah Downing originally played for Murray State, but redshirted in 2019 and did not compete in 2020. Seth Pugh signed last year and did not play at all. Benjamin Perry is the star recruit among the defensive backs; he’s a four-star athlete that will most likely play at safety. Kani Walker, Rance Conner, TJ Quinn, and Derrick Edwards are consensus three-stars; Walker and Conner are cornerbacks, while Quinn and Edwards will play safety. Bralyn Oliver is another recruit that will play safety, while Jatavian Churchill is a walk-on defensive back. If the Cardinals can avoid injuries and their new additions mesh well with the returning starters, they could have one of the better secondaries in the conference. But questions remain about the starters and depth and experience are both major concerns for this team.

4. Boston College: Brandon Sebastian (CB), Deon Jones (FS), Jahmin Muse (SS), Jaiden Lars-Woodbey (SD), Josh DeBerry (CB); Elijah Jones (CB), Jason Maitre (CB), Jahmin Muse (S), Mike Palmer (S), JT Thompson (CB), Tyler Days (S), Connor Grieco (S), Jason Scott (CB), CJ Burton (CB), Jalen Williams (S), Steve Lubischer (S), Jalen Cheek (CB), Sean Asbury (CB), Cole Batson (S), Jalon Williams (CB), Jamareeh Jones (S), Nick Bearup (CB)

The Eagles’ defensive back group is flying under the radar as one of the better secondaries in the conference. Every significant player from last season is back and should improve with another year in Jeff Hafley and Tem Lukabu’s scheme. Both coaches have discussed how the defense they ran last season was relatively vanilla (which is borne out in their usage rates of basic coverage shells) due to the lack of practice and meetings. While there may not be a truly elite stud among this group, I anticipate them combining to play greater than the sum of their parts.

Brandon Sebastian is a very solid corner with several years of starting experience; he may not be Derek Stingley Jr., but he can prevent the opponent’s #1 target from repeatedly making big plays. Across from him should be Josh DeBerry, a very dynamic player who made tons of plays in the slot and outside last year. At safety, Deon Jones is back after free safety after a good year coming over from Maryland; if Jones can stay healthy, he might be BC’s best secondary player and maybe their best overall player on the defense. The final starter should be Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, the highly-touted Florida State transfer. JLW should be a Swiss Army Knife type player in this defense, as he has both the size and athleticism to do anything and everything.

Those should be the four primary defensive backs, but the role of the fifth should be taken by several players. First up is Elijah Jones who started multiple games at corners last year, but struggled with penalties. Jones has great size and has inside-outside versatility; he just needs to be more consistent. Jason Maitre should see significant snaps as well, as he was a dynamic slot corner but is slightly limited by his lack of size. I believe the next two players will see the field a lot as well, as I anticipate BC running a lot of three-safety defenses, with JLW kicking down into the slot or into the box to play a linebacker-safety hybrid role. Personally, I’d prefer to see Jahmin Muse take more of those snaps. He’s built similarly to JLW and shouldn’t be asked to play single-high safety. But he’s a good run defender and smart in coverage on the backend, displaying the ability to make plays on the ball. Alternatively, Mike Palmer fits more into that deep coverage safety. I’ve made my feelings on Palmer (as a player) well-known, but if he’s kept to a coverage-exclusive role, allowing players like Jones, Muse, and Lars-Woodbey to stop the run, he can be decently effective.

I think the previous eight players will take the vast majority of the snaps on the back end. But the Eagles have some decent depth in case of injury and to play on special teams. Additionally, they’ve got some really intriguing talent for the future. Tyler Days and Connor Grieco bring some playing experience during the previous administration to the table but haven’t really earned the opportunity to meaningfully contribute yet. Jalen Williams and Steve Lubischer round out the safety room as veteran players but have even less playing experience and what little they have wasn’t necessarily good. JT Thompson is a graduate transfer from Southern Illinois looking to get some playing time at a Power Five program and ideally raise his draft stock. Jason Scott and Nick Bearup are the only other defensive backs who were on the team last year, but Scott redshirted, while Bearup is an addition from the ultimate frisbee team.

Jeff Hafley and Azaar Abdul-Rahim fully reloaded the cupboard on the back end, bringing in star recruits like CJ Burton, Jalen Cheek, Shawn Asbury, and Jalon Williams to the corner room. Burton needs to put on some weight, but I’m sure he’ll see the field late in the season. Cole Batson and Jamareeh Jones are two more safety recruits; Batson is 6’4” and almost 200 pounds, so he’s someone to keep an eye on for the future. The Eagles struggled giving up explosive plays last year, but ideally, another season in the system, along with an improved defensive line, should take some pressure off them and allow them to make players and create turnovers.

3. Wake Forest: Ja’Sir Taylor (CB), Nick Andersen (FS), Traveon Redd (SS), AJ Williams (SD), Caelen Carson (CB); Nasir Greer (DB), Zion Keith (S), Luke Masterson (S), JJ Roberts (S), Gavin Holmes (CB), Tyriq Hardimon (CB), Kenneth Dicks III (CB), Coby Davis (S), Isaiah Wingfield (CB), Chelen Garnes (S), KJ Trujilo (CB), Jarrett Alston Jr. (CB), Annuj Shah (CB), Malik Mustapha (CB), Alex Murphey (CB), John Peterson III (CB), Cody Cater (S), DaShawn Jones (CB), Evan Slocum (S), Christian Masterson (CB), Trent Nicholson (CB), Justin Simpkins (CB), Anthony Borriello (S), Troy Hoilman (S), Luke Terrell (S)

Like some of the teams in these rankings, the Demon Deacons bring everyone back from last season. The similarities don’t stop there, as Wake’s defensive backs still have room to grow in order to be one of the best secondaries in the ACC. Ja’Sir Taylor is back for a fifth season and has been starting games since 2017; he’s a little undersized but can play inside and outside. Caelen Carson should start again across from Taylor, as he took over the starting job as a true freshman after two games and never looked back. Wake has a ton of bodies with experience that can play any variety of safety or slot defender. Nick Andersen played in every game and finished the season as the starter at free safety. Traveon Redd will most likely start next to him and will primarily play down low in the box. AJ Williams projects as the starting slot corner, as he led all Wake defenders in snaps from the slot last year.

There will be plenty of competition for the safety and slot position. Nasir Greer missed the majority of the 2020 season but played very well at safety in 2019; he can also play slot or even outside corner in a pinch. Zion Keith could also be in contention for the slot defender role after starting four games last year. Luke Masterson is a very experienced player and was elected captain for the 2021 season. He started the first three games at safety, missed the next four games, then started the final two. He has played free safety, strong safety, rover, and linebacker; if anyone gets hurt, Masterson should be the first one to step up and fill in.

Each of the next three players started one game last year and appeared in only a handful of others. Tyriq Hardimon began the year as one of the starting outside corners but was benched mid-game and only played in six games all year. Gavin Holmes appeared in three games as a true freshman and started against Syracuse but he did not see the field again after that game. JJ Roberts started the final regular-season game at safety, appearing in eight games overall as a true freshman. Kenneth Dicks III has primarily played on special teams the last two years, appearing on over 300 snaps in the last three years. Coby Davis was an integral part of the defense in 2019 but took a backseat in 2020, only appearing in the final two games.

Isaiah Wingfield and Chelen Garnes are two transfers (from Harvard and Navy, respectively) with Wingfield earning All-Ivy First-Team two years ago and Garnes playing in every game as a true freshman in 2019. KJ Trujilo is another transfer from Colorado who has played in twelve games the last two seasons. Jarrett Alston Jr. and Annuj Shah are two very undersized defensive backs that have not seen any defensive snaps. Malik Mustapha is a transfer from Richmond who appeared in four games for the Spiders last year. Alex Murphey is a former track star for Wake that is trying out for the football team. John Peterson III and Cody Cater redshirted as true freshmen last season and did not see any playing time.

Wake brought in a bumper crop of true freshmen this year; however, only two are on scholarship. DaShawn Jones and Evan Slocum are two three-star recruits that will most likely not see any playing time due to the depth at both corner and safety. Christian Masterson, Trent Nicholson, Justin Simpkins, Anthony Borriello, Troy Hoilman, and Luke Terrell are all walk-ons; based on their jersey numbers, the final three appear to be former wide receivers who could not cut it there. I would be shocked to see any of these five players see any action, barring a rash of injuries or COVID issues. The Demon Deacons are exceptionally deep across the defensive backfield and have several versatile players that can thwart offenses in a variety of ways. However, there is no lock-down, game-changer type player that will force offenses to gameplan around them.

2. North Carolina State: Shyheim Battle (CB), Jakeen Harris (FS), Tanner Ingle (SS), Tyler Baker-Williams (SD), Cecil Powell (CB); Joshua Pierre-Louis (CB), Aydan White (CB), Devan Boykin (S), Rakeim Ashford (S), Chris Ingram (CB), Cyrus Fagan (S), Derrek Pitts Jr. (CB), Teshaun Smith (CB), Khalid Martin (S), Nehki Meredith (CB), Cayman Csezak (S), Nicholas Treco (S), Darius Edmundson (CB), Jalen Frazier (S), Clay Craddock (CB), Mario Love (CB), Levi Dorsey (S), Nate Evans (CB), Chase Hattley (S), Sean Brown (S), Samuel Duncan (DB), Walt Gerard (DB)

NC State has one of the deepest defensive back rooms in the conference; they also have plenty of talent at the top of the depth chart. Every position will feature a player with extensive starting experience. Shyheim Battle started every game at cornerback after redshirting in 2019; while he was not perfect, he showed enough to return as a starter and continue to develop into a premier starting corner. Cecil Powell should start across from him after playing in all but one game and starting the final four of 2020. Tyler Baker-Williams won the team’s award for best defensive back last year and is back in the Nickel spot. At the standard safety spots, Jakeen Harris is back at free safety, but can also play in the box and the slot if need be. The strong safety spot is a bit up for grabs and should be manned by either Tanner Ingle or Devan Boykin, two undersized but versatile defensive backs.

Joshua Pierre-Louis and Aydan White should provide depth at corner, with Pierre-Louis in the slot and White outside; both started games last year as true freshmen. Rakeim Ashford played in three games, starting two before suffering a shoulder injury that also kept him out of spring practice. His injury could open the door for Florida State transfer Cyrus Fagan, who only played in three games last year but saw extensive playing time in 2018 and 2019. Speaking of injuries, Chris Ingram returns for his fifth season with the Wolfpack; he sat out of the 2020 season to continue rehabbing a knee injury he suffered after starting the first six games of 2019.

Derrek Pitts Jr. is another graduate transfer, this one from Marshall, but played under current Wolfpack defensive coordinator Tony Gibson at West Virginia from 2017-2018. Teshaun Smith is a reserve corner that has missed the vast majority of the last two seasons due to injury. Khalid Martin played in only two games before suffering a scary spinal cord injury and missing the remainder of the season. Nehki Meredith played in one game last year as a true freshman. Cayman Czesak and Nicholas Treco are two reserve safeties who almost exclusively play on special teams; Czesak missed all of 2020 due to injury. Darius Edmondson is a redshirt sophomore transfer from nearby junior college, Louisburg College. Jalen Frazier did not see any playing time in 2020 after playing in only two games in 2019; Clay Craddock also failed to earn any snaps in 2020 and redshirted.

The Wolfpack also added five true freshmen to their defensive backfield from their recruiting class. Chase Hattley, Nate Evans, Mario Love Jr., and Sean Brown were all three-star recruits. Hattley and Brown should play safety in the coming years, while Evans and Love will play corner, possibly in the slot. Levi Dorsey, Samuel Duncan, and Walt Gerard are three walk-ons who will most likely not earn any playing time. Ultimately, even though the Wolfpack bring back multiple starters and have several backups with plenty of experience, they ultimately cannot match the top-end talent of the first-place team.

1. Clemson: Andrew Booth (CB), Lannden Zanders (FS), Nolan Turner (SS), Joseph Charleston (SD), Sheridan Jones (CB); Mario Goodrich (CB), Tyler Venables (S), Malcolm Greene (CB), Fred Davis II (CB), Ray Thornton III (S), Jalyn Phillips (S), R.J. Mickens (S), Carson Donnelly (S), Jack McCall (CB), Michael Becker (S), Bubba McAtee (S), Nate Wiggins (CB), Andrew Mukuba (S), Peter Nearn (S)

As has been the case since he arrived at Clemson, Brent Venables’ secondary is one of the best in the conference. Much has been written about Venables’ defense for Clemson, specifically about his usage of his safeties. TheTigers’ defense operates almost exclusively out of formations with five defensive backs, usually with three safeties and two cornerbacks. Therefore, my projected starting lineup reflects those tendencies. All three starting safeties are back, but the corner room is undergoing a bit of an overhaul. Nolan Turner, Lannden Zanders, and Joseph Charleston are all back. Turner is the elder statesman on this entire defense, as he will most likely surpass 2000 career defensive snaps this season. Zanders took over one of the deep safety spots last year and performed well, while Charleston took over for the departed K’Von Wallace in the slot.

The corners return some experienced players, but there will be competition throughout the season for starts at at least one of the spots. With the departure of Derion Kendrick finalized, Andrew Booth remains entrenched at one of the corner spots. Booth only started four games last year but was one of the best corners in the conference when he did play and he has a chance to become a high-first-round pick in the spring. Across from him, Sheridan Jones and Mario Goodrich will battle it out for the other cornerback spot. Jones began the year as the starter but was replaced by Goodrich for the final three games. The competition for the job across from Booth should go up to the beginning of the season and perhaps continue throughout the year.

As mentioned numerous times throughout this series, Clemson frequently throws their backups and young players into action to get experience, providing them with a much more solid depth chart. One such player is Tyler Venables, another son of the Tigers’ defensive coordinator; Venables played in every game last year as a true freshman and should continue to provide depth at safety and contribute on special teams. Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis II are two more true freshmen who played a lot last year (nearly 200 defensive snaps for each); if they continue to progress, they could feature in the battle for CB2. Ray Thornton III and Jalyn Phillips are two third-year players who have been valuable backups at safety. RJ Mickens was another true freshman that earned some playing time at safety last year, while Carson Donnelly is a veteran who primarily plays on special teams.

Jack McCall and Michael Becker are two former walk-ons that are now seniors and contribute on special teams. Bubba McAtee is another former walk-on who played in two games as a true freshman last year, maintaining his redshirt. Nate Wiggins and Andrew Mukuba are the two scholarship true freshmen; both are four-star recruits that were ranked in the top-15 at their respective positions (cornerback and safety respectively). Peter Nearn is a true freshman walk-on. Even though the second cornerback spot is still a battle, and Andrew Booth is a relatively unproven starter, I think this is the best secondary in the conference. They have two former starters duking it out for one spot, which should bring out the best in them. The safeties are all extremely experienced which should help prevent explosive plays. Finally, they have perhaps the best corner in the conference in Booth. This gives Clemson their second gold medal in these rankings (both on defense) and their fifth top-three finish.