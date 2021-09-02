ACC Football Betting Picks: Week One

College football officially kicks off it's real opening week this weekend with a slate of big matchups. With the Eagles facing an FCS squad, and a -50 favorite we are not going to include them in our selections this week. All picks are against the spread.

Friday

UNC at. VT (+5.5)

This game will have a Super Bowl-esque atmosphere in Blacksburg, as the Hokies take on their divisional rivals. Expectations are sky high for UNC, a team that only went 8-4 last season, lost multiple weapons on offense, but return an excellent secondary and quarterback Sam Howell. The question going into this game is, do you believe in Justin Fuente? I personally do not, and have projected VT to have a tough season. That starts Friday night.

Pick: UNC

Saturday

Alabama vs. Miami (+19.5)

Expectations are high for both teams, with Miami starting the season as the #14 team in the country. But this is a herculean matchup for the Canes finished their regular season in 2020 by getting blasted by UNC. On top of all of that, there is the health concerns about D'Eriq King who is returning after a major injury ended his '20 season. Have to wonder if the Crimson Tide go up early if Manny Diaz removes King to ensure he is ready to go for the remainder of the season.

Pick: Alabama

Notre Dame vs. Florida State (+7.5)

Notre Dame is going to trot out Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan at quarterback, but that's not the biggest story for the Irish. They have arguably one of the best defenses in the country, and while FSU could surge back this season, I don't expect it to be in this game.

Pick: Notre Dame

Ole Miss vs. Louisville (+10)

Louisville was a maddening team to bet on last season. While they outgained opponents by almost fifty yards a game, they also finished the season with a -12 turnover ratio. Part of that is due to Malik Cunningham, who struggled with his decision making. Word of out of camp is that the Cards will be much more careful with the ball. I expect that will happen. Not sure if the Cards will win or not, but will stay in the game.

Pick: Louisville

Clemson vs. Georgia (+3.5)

What a game to kick off the opening weekend of college football. Georgia is bringing all the hype, with ESPN wondering today if they are possibly a national title contender. Clemson is Clemson. DJ Uiagalelei gets the keys to the corvette and it's his chance to drive through the ACC. But against that UGA defense, you have to wonder if he is ready yet. Going with the Dawgs straight out in this game to cover and win.

Pick: Georgia

Other ACC Games:

Duke (-6) vs. Charlotte: Pick Duke

Wake Forest (-31) vs. Old Domnion: Pick Old Dominion

Pittsburgh (-38) vs. UMass: Pick Pittsburgh

Syracuse (-2) vs. Ohio:Pick Ohio

Georgia Tech (-18) vs. Northern Illinois: Pick Georgia Tech

Boston College (-50) vs. Colgate: Pick Colgate

