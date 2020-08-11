BCBulletin
ACC Continues To Move Forward With Season

A.J. Black

Today was a tough day in college football, as the PAC 12 and Big Ten conferences both announced they would be postponing their seasons due to the COVID19 pandemic. However, this evening the ACC released a statement that they would be continuing forward with their season.

Per the press release:

The news reflects the positive news recently coming from schools like Boston College and Louisville who continue to announce zero COVID-19 cases on their teams. Earlier today medical professionals working with the ACC announced they felt that the league could continue with practices and games safely. 

Earlier in the day the Big Ten announced that their season would be postponed until the spring, and the Pac 12 cancelled all sporting events until January 1st. The SEC shortly after announced a press release that was very similar to the wording to the ACC. The one major conference that has yet to announce at the time of this writing is the Big 12. The school presidents are meeting shortly, and should announce their plan shortly. 

The Mountain West Conference and UMass also postponed their seasons today, while the AAC and Sun Belt are continuing forward with their seasons. 

The news is breaking fast and quickly check back with BC Bulletin for any further news. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Grumpy06
Grumpy06

Any idea how you crown a National Champ

