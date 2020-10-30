SI.com
ACC Betting Lines and Predictions: Week 9

A.J. Black

Each week I look around the ACC, and a few special games from around the country and make my picks. Last week was a brutal one, as I went 3-10 and fell near the bottom of Tallysight (192 out of 204). Can my picks improve this week? Let's take a look.

Wake Forest (-11.5) at Syracuse, Noon, ACC Network

Syracuse hung with Clemson for three quarters before the Tigers decided they had enough and walloped the Orange in the fourth. Wake is playing very good football. I expect a let down from Syracuse, and an easy win for the Demon Deacons.

Winner: Wake Forest

Notre Dame (-20.5) at Georgia Tech, 3:30 ABC

This was a tough one to pick, because I half expect the Irish to be caught looking ahead to next week's game at Clemson. But Georgia Tech as we saw last week is a pretty weak team. The Irish are starting to click, I think they go down to Atlanta and take care of business

Winner: Notre Dame

Virginia Tech (-3.5) at Louisville, 4pm ACCN

Both of these teams looked completely different last week for different reasons. The Cardinals were dominant crushing FSU 48-16, while VT's offense regressed hard against a good Wake Forest defense, losing 23-16. I expect the Hokies to turn it around this week, it'll be a close one but I'll stick with VT.

Winner: Virginia Tech

Charlotte at Duke, 7pm, ESPN3

These are the type of games that are always tricky. You have a decent Group of Six team facing off with a bad ACC team. Lots of times you see the underdogs treating these games like their Super Bowl, so I am going to go with Charlotte to cover, most likely with Duke sneaking out the win.

Winner: Charlotte

Boston College at Clemson (-23.5), noon, ABC

You are going to have to wait for my Final Thoughts and Predictions. I got in on this (on Tallysight) after Trevor Lawrence was ruled out. When it was really high I thought Boston College was going to cover, with Lawrence out, my thoughts don't change. BC covers

Winner: Boston College

Other Picks:

Georgia (-17) at Kentucky. Pick: Georgia

MSU (+24.5) at Michigan. Pick: Michigan

LSU (-2.5) at Auburn. Pick: Auburn

Indiana (-11) at Rutgers. Pick: Indiana

Texas at Oklahoma State (-3.5). Pick: Oklahoma State

