ACC Betting Lines and Predictions: Week 9
A.J. Black
Each week I look around the ACC, and a few special games from around the country and make my picks. Last week was a brutal one, as I went 3-10 and fell near the bottom of Tallysight (192 out of 204). Can my picks improve this week? Let's take a look.
Wake Forest (-11.5) at Syracuse, Noon, ACC Network
Syracuse hung with Clemson for three quarters before the Tigers decided they had enough and walloped the Orange in the fourth. Wake is playing very good football. I expect a let down from Syracuse, and an easy win for the Demon Deacons.
Winner: Wake Forest
Notre Dame (-20.5) at Georgia Tech, 3:30 ABC
This was a tough one to pick, because I half expect the Irish to be caught looking ahead to next week's game at Clemson. But Georgia Tech as we saw last week is a pretty weak team. The Irish are starting to click, I think they go down to Atlanta and take care of business
Winner: Notre Dame
Virginia Tech (-3.5) at Louisville, 4pm ACCN
Both of these teams looked completely different last week for different reasons. The Cardinals were dominant crushing FSU 48-16, while VT's offense regressed hard against a good Wake Forest defense, losing 23-16. I expect the Hokies to turn it around this week, it'll be a close one but I'll stick with VT.
Winner: Virginia Tech
Charlotte at Duke, 7pm, ESPN3
These are the type of games that are always tricky. You have a decent Group of Six team facing off with a bad ACC team. Lots of times you see the underdogs treating these games like their Super Bowl, so I am going to go with Charlotte to cover, most likely with Duke sneaking out the win.
Winner: Charlotte
Boston College at Clemson (-23.5), noon, ABC
You are going to have to wait for my Final Thoughts and Predictions. I got in on this (on Tallysight) after Trevor Lawrence was ruled out. When it was really high I thought Boston College was going to cover, with Lawrence out, my thoughts don't change. BC covers
Winner: Boston College
Other Picks:
Georgia (-17) at Kentucky. Pick: Georgia
MSU (+24.5) at Michigan. Pick: Michigan
LSU (-2.5) at Auburn. Pick: Auburn
Indiana (-11) at Rutgers. Pick: Indiana
Texas at Oklahoma State (-3.5). Pick: Oklahoma State