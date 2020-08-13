BCBulletin
ACC Presidents Meeting At 4:30 For Continued Discussion on Upcoming Season

A.J. Black

The next step in decided whether the ACC will have a college football season is apparently going to happen this afternoon. Conference president's are going to meet to discuss the future of the season. According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, this meeting is not an emergency or impromptu meeting, and will discuss the following items:

Based on Dellenger's information, this meeting doesn't sound the like conference is cancelling the season. But with the medical report, you never know. Currently three of the five power conferences are still planning on having a fall season, with the Big 10 and Pac 12 choosing to postpone until the spring. 

This morning was eventful in the conference as well. Florida State player DJ Matthews tweeted out last night that he tested positive for COVID-19. Shortly after the tweet went up, it was deleted. Later in the morning, redshirt-sophomore Warren Thompson wrote an extensive tweet about the program covering up positive test results and fostering an unsafe environment in Tallahassee. This was later addressed by FSU head coach Mike Norvell who said  they have ""been very open and transparent" about coronavirus protocol, while also emphasizing time and again the "voluntary" nature of the enterprise. Various FSU players and coaches went to Twitter to support their coach, but this is still an event worth monitoring.

Elsewhere around the conference, schools continue to practice. Boston College did a low intensity walkthrough today. 

