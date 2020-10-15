SI.com
BCBulletin
ACC Betting Lines and Predictions: Week 7

A.J. Black

Boston College has a late 8pm start this week, as they head down to Blacksburg to face off with Virginia Tech. However, there is a whole slate of other games to look at, and make predictions. If you are like me, you are going to turn on College Gameday, and at least browse through most of the day's ACC and other exciting matchups.

Just going with straight matchups here and not point spreads, here are my predictions for this weekend's ACC matchups. Last weekend, my first using simply the spread, I went a pedestrian 5-5, but good enough to keep me at 28th out of 80 on Tallysight (a site that tracks predictions, and ranks you against other "experts)

Here are my picks for the upcoming week against the spread:

#1 Clemson (-27.5) at Georgia Tech: 12:00 ABC

This has all of the warning signs of a potential let down game for Clemson. They are on the road, against a tough GT team, and they are coming down from the emotional high of beating a top-10 team in Miami. I still think they beat GT, but I think Georgia Tech will be able to squeak by and cover. 

AJ's Pick: Georgia Tech

Pittsburgh at Miami (-13): 12:00 ACCN

Miami is looking to get back in the win column after getting beaten soundly by Clemson last week. While Pitt will try and shake off the disappointment of their missed XP against Boston College. For a top ranked defense like Pitt, the spread seems a bit much for me. Still think Miami wins the game, but expect the Panthers to cover.

AJ's Pick: Pitt

Liberty (-3.5) at Syracuse: 12:00 ESPN3

How far has Syracuse fallen? They are underdogs at home....to Liberty! They are missing their starting quarterback Tommy Devito, and the Flames are undefeated. But I can't pick against the Orange here. They have to win this game. Right?

AJ's Pick: Syracuse

Louisville at Notre Dame (-17): 2:30 NBC

The Cardinals played GT last week and looked really bad as they folded down the stretch. Notre Dame is a much more physical team, and they could hit UL in the mouth and knock them out quickly. This was a game I circled earlier in the summer, but not expecting much anymore. I like the Fighting Irish big on Saturday.

AJ's Pick: Notre Dame

Duke at NC State (-4.5): 3:30 ESPN3

Duke finally got into the win column last week pounding on the hapless Orange 38-24. NC State's offense has looked strong the past two weeks, and should be able to put up points on the Blue Devils. Going with Dave Doeren's squad here. 

AJ's Pick: NC State

Virginia (-2.5) at Wake Forest: 4:00 ACCN

The Demon Deacons took care of business last weekend against Campbell, but it's an FCS school so there isn't much to take away there. I haven't been impressed by UVA at all this year. Going to go with the home town Deacons here with a slim win.

AJ's Pick: Wake Forest

UNC (-13) at Florida State: 7:30 ABC

The Tar Heels bounced back nicely, rushing for 400 yards against Virginia Tech on Saturday. Notre Dame took care of business against the Seminoles. I expect a big day for Sam Howell and that offense.

AJ's Pick: UNC

Boston College at Virginia Tech (-12): 8:00 ACCN

You are going to have to wait until Friday for my full prediction on this game, but Boston College covering is going to be lock of the week again. 

AJ's Pick: Boston College

Other Games:

Texas State at Southern Alabama (-2.5): Texas State
Auburn at South Carolina (-2.5): Auburn
Texas A&M (-6.5) at Mississippi State: Texas A&M
Georgia at Alabama (-4): Alabama

2020 Week 7

