Boston College Selected 13th in Preseason ACC Media Poll. Petrula, Johnson Selected to All ACC Team

The ACC media released their predictions for this season, and they have first year head coach Jeff Hafley's Boston College Eagles finishing 13th. Clemson was not surprisingly the overwhelming favorite, receiving 132 of the 134 first place votes. Notre Dame, who is only in the ACC for this season, received the other two votes.

ACC Preseason Poll

(First-place votes in parenthesis, followed by total points)

1. Clemson (132) – 2008

2. Notre Dame (2) – 1824

3. North Carolina – 1682

4. Louisville – 1434

5. Virginia Tech – 1318

6. Miami – 1280

7. Florida State – 1177

8. Pitt – 1132

9. Virginia – 994

10. Wake Forest – 659

11. NC State – 634

12. Duke – 618

13. Boston College – 532

14. Syracuse – 449

15. Georgia Tech – 339

The ACC media also selected their All ACC team. Two Eagles were selected in the voting.. Tackle Ben Petrula and guard Zion Johnson were both named to the team. Below is the rest of the All ACC Team. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the overwhelming selection for ACC Player of the Year.

2020 All-ACC Preseason Football Team

(Total votes in parenthesis)

Offense

WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (100)

WR – Tutu Atwell, Louisville (96)

WR – Dazz Newsome, North Carolina (75)

TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (77)

AP – Michael Carter, North Carolina (82)

OT – Jackson Carman, Clemson (64)

OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (61)

OG – Zion Johnson, Boston College (78)

OG – Aaron Banks, Notre Dame (34)

C – Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt (80)

QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (131)

RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (133)

RB – Javian Hawkins, Louisville (80)

Defense

DE – Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest (89)

DE – Patrick Jones II, Pitt (37)

DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (108)

DT – Tyler Davis, Clemson (75)

LB – Chazz Surratt, North Carolina (106)

LB – Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech (66)

LB – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (47)

CB – Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State (90)

CB – Derion Kendrick, Clemson (85)

S – Paris Ford, Pitt (62)

S – Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State (56)



Special Teams

PK – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest (69)

P – Trenton Gill, NC State (43)

SP – Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke (48)



ACC Player of the Year

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 100

2. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 30

3. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina – 1

4. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina – 1

5. Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame – 1

6. Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest – 1

