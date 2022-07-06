Report: ACC & Pac 12 Discussing "Loose Partnership"

The ACC and Pac 12 are discussing the possibility of a "loose alliance", according to CBS Sports writer Dennis Dodd. The concept which was proposed by the ACC, is seen as a way to generate more money for the conferences out of ESPN, their media rights holder.

In the proposal, the two conferences, which could combine with 24 teams, would meet in a championship game in Las Vegas.

This move is certainly something to build off of, but even in the same article it is mentioned that "It's not likely this proposal would have much impact considering ESPN has cost certainty with the ACC in a contract that lasts through 2036." If that is the case, this type of proposal seems about as effective as "The Alliance" fiasco of 2021.

The Alliance was a non legally binding connection between the Big Ten, Pac-12, and ACC, in an effort to slow the SEC's seemingly limitless growth. That partnership, which had no teeth, and was only conceptual, died when the Big Ten poached UCLA and USC from the Pac 12.

Now, the college football world looks like two conferences and then everyone else. The SEC and Big Ten look to establish themselves as the premier conferences in the country, but what their end game looks mirky. Will they continue to grow with the SEC possibly adding Clemson, Miami & FSU? Or will the Big Ten look at schools like Notre Dame and others?

There are certainly more dominoes to fall, and while it is a positive sign to see the ACC trying to get in front of this, a "loose partnership" still seems like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.