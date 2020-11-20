ACC Picks and Spreads: Week 12

It's bye week number one for the Boston College Eagles, so if you are like me you are going to sit down and watch a smattering of other college football games this weekend. To make things interesting I selected 12 games on Tallysight, which helps compares my picks against scores them against other analysts and experts. Last week I had a phenomenal streak, going 8-2 and finishing 29th out of 169 pickers.

This week I picked the entire ACC slate, and a handful of other games.

Syracuse at Louisville (-19), 7PM Friday, ESPN

Two teams that have underperformed this season. Cardinals just lost Javian Hawkins their star running back who had seen enough and opted out. I would pick Louisville to win this straight out, but nineteen seems like an awfully big spread for a team that has struggled like they have. I expect Jacobian Morgan to settle down even more and put up a few nice drives to keep this game close.

Pick: Syracuse (+19)

Clemson (-35.5) at FSU, noon, ABC

Trevor Lawrence is back, and so are the Tigers, two weeks removed from their first regular season loss in three years. They get FSU, a team that has had almost a half dozen starters either opt out or quit the team in the past two weeks. Dabo Swinney is going to want to make a point, so expect Clemson to win by a lot.

Pick: Clemson (-35.5)

Virginia Tech (-3.5) at Pitt, 4pm, ACCN

The health of Kenny Pickett will be the big factor in this game. Pat Narduzzi says he isn't 100% yet but getting closer. VT has been in a bit of a free fall of late, but this looks like a good place to bounce back.

Pick: VT (-3.5)

Liberty at NC State (-3.5), 7:30, ESPN3

The Flames have played the role of ACC killer winning against Syracuse and Virginia Tech so far this year. I don't expect anything different here, expect Liberty to win straight up.

Pick: Liberty (+3.5)

Other Picks:

Purdue at Minnesota (+2.5): Pick Minnesota

Florida (-31.5) at Vanderbilt: Pick Florida

Iowa (-2.5) at Penn State: Pick Iowa

Wisconsin (-7) at Northwestern: Pick Northwestern

Michigan (-10.5) at Rutgers: Pick Rutgers

Mississippi State (+25) at Georgia: Pick MSU

Missouri (-6.5) at South Carolina: Pick Missouri

Indiana (+20.5) at Ohio State: Pick Ohio State