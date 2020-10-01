SI.com
BCBulletin
ACC Predictions: Week 5

A.J. Black

Boston College faces off with #12 UNC on Saturday at 3:30 in Chestnut Hill. There is a whole slate of other games to look at, and make predictions. If you are like me, you are going to turn on College Gameday, and at least browse through most of the day's ACC matchups.

Just going with straight matchups here and not point spreads, here are my predictions for this weekend's ACC matchups. Last weekend I went 3-2. 

Campbell (0-3) at Wake Forest (0-2): 7pm ACCN

Wake hasn't been particularly competitive in either of their first two game. However, Campbell is not Clemson or NC State. Should be an easy win over an FCS squad for the Demon Deacons. 

Winner: Wake Forest

*****

NC State (1-1) at Pittsburgh (2-0): 12pm ACCN

My biggest whiff last week was the Pitt/UL game. The Panthers defense is legit, allowing only 223 yards and sacking Malik Cunningham seven times. They may not be a true Top 25 team after the other conferences rejoin, but I could easily see the Panthers causing mayhem against NC State on Saturday

Winner: Pitt

*************

Jacksonville State (0-0) vs. FSU (0-2): 4pm ESPN3

FSU looked terrible against Miami last weekend, but there is no way they fall flat against an FCS team right? RIGHT?

Winner: FSU

******

Virginia Tech (1-0) at Duke (0-3): 4pm ACCN

Tech looked really good last week, even with 23 player not able to play due to COVID19 contact tracing. Now they get those players back and they face off with Duke, a team that has turned the ball over 12 times in the past two weeks. Tech should roll in this game. 

Winner: Virginia Tech

Virginia (1-0) at Clemson (2-0): 8pm ACCN

At some point this season someone may put up a fight against the Tigers, Saturday won't be that day. Dabo Swinney's juggernaut are 28 point favorites in this game, and should easily cover that. 

Winner: Clemson

Some other picks:


Auburn over Georgia: Watched the Bulldogs last week, and they struggled for a half against Arkansas. Auburn is a completely different beast. 

Alabama over Texas A&M: Could this be another Aggie upset? I wouldn't bet on it. 

SMU over Memphis: My "upset" of the week, Shane Buechler has looked terrific so far. 

2020 Week 5

Boston College vs. UNC: You'll have to wait until Friday for my pick! 

