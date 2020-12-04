ACC Picks and Spreads: Week 14

As Boston College readies for their season finale, there is a whole other slate of games going on in the ACC this week. It was another rough week for my picks against the spread in Week 13. According to website Tallysight, I went 5-6 and finished 118th out of 156 writers.

Let's see if I can improve my record this week with this spread of games.

Western Carolina at North Carolina (-49.5), 12pm, ACC Network

This is one of those FCS games where you just have to look at the spread and say can that team score a touchdown or two. I think Western Carolina can, I know UNC can put up a lot of points, I just have a feeling that Western Carolina can do just enough to cover.

Pick: Western Carolina.

Syracuse at Notre Dame (-34), 2:30, NBC

This is one of those games I can just see Notre Dame just blowing up the Orange. Syracuse has basically fallen apart the last few weeks, they really have nothing left to play for, and Notre Dame is looking to solidify their playoff case. Notre Dame, big.

Pick: Notre Dame

Boston College at UVA (-4), 3:30, RSN

Biggest question as a bettor has to be the health of Phil Jurkovec. But as someone covering this team, I don't honestly think that even matters. This is a weird spread, as on paper BC is a better team in almost every facet.

Pick: Boston College

Georgia Tech at NC State (-6.5) , 4pm , ACCN

This line seems kind of low doesn't it? Georgia Tech (3-5) has not been a good team all year long, while NC State has put together one of the best seasons under Dave Doeren (7-3). I think the Wolfpack easily cover here.

Pick: NC State

Clemson (-22) at Virginia Tech, 7:30, ABC

The Dabo Swinney tour of destruction will continue on Saturday. -22 seems way too low for a team that is trying to prove something, especially when they are playing a team that is in a complete free fall like VT.

Pick: Clemson

Miami (-15) at Duke, 8pm, ACCN

This line is pretty big, but Miami has a lot to prove and D'Eriq King and that offense are going to want to put up some big numbers. Final could be close to the line, but I like Miami here.

Pick: Miami

My Full Card: