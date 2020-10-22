ACC Betting Lines and Predictions: Week 8

Each week we take a look at some of the betting lines from around the ACC, and a few special picks from the NCAA. In the spirit of fun, I also make my picks for the week. Last weekend was a tough one, I went 5-8, and 91 out 141 on prediction hub Tallysight.com. My lock of the week, Boston College vs. Virginia Tech, as we all know, did not go as planned.

Let's see if I can improve my record this week. Here are my selections for the week:

Syracuse at Clemson (-45.5) Noon, ACCN

This spread is ridiculous. But, Syracuse is a team that is complete disarray. They lost their starting quarterback, their offensive line is awful, and their defense isn't much better. This is not the same Syracuse team that beat the Tigers in 2017. Clemson is fresh off a 73-7 beatdown of Georgia Tech, and there is no reason to believe this will be any better.

Pick: Clemson (-45.5)

NC State at UNC (-17.0) Noon, ESPN

That spread seems awfully large for a rivalry game, but there is a big factor at play here. UNC is licking their wounds after a loss, and is going to be pumped up, while NC State will be playing without their starting quarterback Devin Leary. The last time we saw Bailey Hockman was when he was pulled against BC last year. UNC will win this easily.

Pick: UNC (-17.0)

Florida State at Louisville (-5) Noon, ESPN3

Florida State could be heading for a let down game after their huge upset over UNC on Saturday. Louisville's defense looked invigorated against Notre Dame. But I am getting the feeling that this FSU is on the ascent here, I think they will build off last weekend's win. I'll take the Seminoles and the points.

Pick: Florida State +5

Notre Dame (-10.5) at Pitt, 3:30 ABC

This game has "slog" written all over it. I hate putting a pick in this early, because I think the difference could be the availability of Kenny Pickett, who missed last week because of an ankle injury. I don't expect Pitt to win this, but I think their defense can keep this close.

Pick: Pitt (+10.5)

Virginia Tech (-9.5) at Wake Forest, 3:30 ESPN3

Wake has been scrappy this year and kept things close against NC State, and reasonably close against Clemson. However, the big number that stands out to me is their rushing yards allowed, with almost 200 per game. As we saw last weekend, VT can run the ball very well. If Wake's defense can't stop the rush, it could be a long night for the Demon Deacons.

Pick: Virginia Tech (-9.5)

Georgia Tech at Boston College (-3)

You will have to wait until my Final Thoughts and Predictions for analysis on this game, but I will pick BC to cover the spread, which should be a hint.

Pick: Boston College (-3)

UVA at Miami (-11.5)

UVA has been surprisingly good against the run this year, but has allowed almost 300 yards a game in the air in three out of four games. D'Eriq King is still trying to put up numbers to get his team not only the win but get his name in the Heisman talk. I expect a big game out of him, and do not think the Cavaliers have the horses to get them back into this game.

Pick: Miami (-11.5)

My other picks for the week:

Michigan at Minnesota (+3.5):

Pick: Minnesota

Baylor (+8.5) at Texas

Pick: Baylor

Auburn (-3.5) at Ole Miss

Pick: Ole Miss

USM at Liberty (-10)

Pick: Liberty

Oklahoma (-6.5) at TCU

Pick: TCU

ISU at Oklahoma State (-3.5)

Pick: Oklahoma State

