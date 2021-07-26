ACC Media Releases Preseason Poll

The ACC media released their 2021 preseason poll on Monday, just days after the conclusion of their ACC Kickoff media event. According to multiple reports, Clemson, not surprisingly was selected to win the Atlantic Division while UNC was selected to win the Coastal.

Atlantic

1-Clemson (146 1at place votes)

2-NC State (1)

3-Boston College

4-FSU

5-Wake Forest

6-Louisville

7-Syracuse

Coastal

1-UNC (109)

2-Miami (28)

3-Virginia Tech (3)

4-Pitt (1)

5-Virginia (2)

6-Georgia Tech (4)

7-Duke

The media preseason poll does show that the conference writers are reasonably high on Boston College, as they are projected for third behind the Tigers and N.C. State Wolfpack. Boston College is returning all buy two starters on offense, including their entire offensive line, quarterback Phil Jurkovec and wide receiver Zay Flowers. The biggest question about this team has to be the defense that allowed over 30 points a game in 2020.

The Eagles went 6-5 in 2020 under new head coach Jeff Hafley. With a unique schedule caused by COVID-19, the Eagles won five conference games and held their own against powerhouse Top 25 teams like UNC and Clemson.

BC opens their season on September 4th against Colgate. Practice begins for the school on August 6th.

