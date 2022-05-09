Skip to main content

End of Divisions, Scheduling Format Changes Coming For ACC?

The conference looks to shake things up, with some new resolutions on the table for meetings later this week

Changes could be coming to the ACC this week, according to a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel. Per the reporter's tweet, the ACC could be looking at a variety of options that could inevitably shake up the scheduling system for the conference. All of the following are options that Thamel mentions, that the conference has to talked about all of these on phone calla and will look at them as they meet later this week. These changes all could come as early as 2023. 

End of Divisions

Boston College vs. Clemson: Game Thread

One of the biggest rumbles in college football over the past few years has been the end of divisions. The ACC actually had this happen in 2020, when COVID-19 forced the conference to change up their scheduling. If the league were to do this, it would be to change up scheduling. Currently teams play each divisional team yearly, but it can take an incredibly long time to play a team from the other division. In order for this to happen, the NCAA will have to get rid of the conference division requirement that they currently have as part of their regulations, something that could be changing soon. 

Changes In Scheduling

philjurkovec

Thamel goes on to say that there are a variety of ways that the ACC could go about changing their schedules. In one proposal that has been discussed the teams would play a rotating group of teams and have two fixed "rivals" that would always be on their schedule. In another the "rivals" would be bumped up to three. Regardless of this change, this would get teams the ability to play each other far more frequently than they are now. 

accchampionship

Impact on Boston College

Clearly there are a lot of advantages here for Boston College if the scheduling system was changed. Most likely if there were two to three "rivals", the Eagles would draw some combination of Syracuse, Pitt, UVA, and Virginia Tech. Clemson would then become a rotating opponent, thus giving BC an easier road to the ACC Championship game. If divisions were gone, and the top two teams made the championship game, BC could stand a chance of making, if they can improve on the field. That being said, it wouldn't all be smooth sailing for BC. There are other teams like Pitt and Miami, teams BC played infrequently, are also on the ascent, and could be tough outs as well.

