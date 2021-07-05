ACC Positional Group Rankings: Receivers

As part of our summer ACC rankings series, in addition to the more fun categories (stadiums, uniforms, etc.), we’ll also be ranking each position group for every ACC team. This exercise provides an excellent opportunity to take stock of not only BC’s talent and depth at each position but also compare to the rest of the conference. At the end of this series, we should see how each team stacks up against each other and predict how each team will finish.

One note before we begin: this process will take all players into account, not just the starters. At certain positions, depth is arguably just as important as talent. Last week, we looked at the running back position, and BC did not do so well, while the North Carolina State Wolfpack were at the head of the...group. This week, we’re looking at wide receivers, where the whole conference brings a lot of talent to bear.

Starter or presumed starter in italics

14. Louisville: Braden Smith, Justin Marshall, Tyler Harrell, Jordan Watkins, Shai Werts, Josh Johnson, Jaelin Carter, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, Demetrius Cannon, Reece Jesse, Jordan Thomas, Elijah Downing

Just a few years ago, Louisville had one of the most dynamic receiving corps in the conference, with bigger possession receivers in Jaylen Smith and Dez Fitzpatrick along with the diminutive speedster Tutu Atwell. Now all are playing professional football (Smith in the CFL, Fitzpatrick and Atwell in the NFL), and the Cardinals are left with a relatively bare cupboard.

Braden Smith is the leader in receiving among the returnees, but Louisville returns zero (0) receiving touchdowns from their wideouts last year and less than 600 receiving yards. Marshall is a big target (6’3”, 213), and Harrell is a former four-star recruit. Louisville also brought in Shai Werts, the former triple-option quarterback from Georgia Southern, who will be transitioning to wideout. Jordan Watkins earned a lot of playing time last year as a true freshman but did not produce very much; a lot more is expected of him this year. Josh Johnson has struggled with injuries for multiple seasons and hasn’t contributed much when he’s seen the field. Jaelin Carter transfers in from Eastern Kentucky and could be another big target.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce is a true freshman that could inherit the Tutu Atwell mantle, while Demetrius Cannon and Reece Jesse are two bigger freshman receivers. Jordan Thomas and Elijah Downing are walk-ons. There are some interesting pieces on this team, but a lot will have to go right for Louisville’s receivers to be considered dangerous or even among the top half of a very talented conference.

13. Syracuse: Taj Harris, Anthony Queeley, Courtney Jackson, Sharod Johnson, Trebor Pena, Damien Alford, Ja’Vonte Williams Isaiah Jones, Russell Thompson-Bishop, Ethan Fischler, Sam Warren, Nate Wellington, Umari Hatcher, Oronde Gadsden, Kendall Long

The Orange have an all-ACC player at one of their receiver spots, but barely anything else. Taj Harris is one of the best receivers in the conference, entering his third year as a starter after leading the team in all major receiving categories in 2020. Anthony Queeley should be the other starting outside receiver in Syracuse’s super-spread offense. Queeley was second on the team in targets, receptions, and yards in 2020. But that is where the tap runs dry.

The rest of the receiving corps has combined for 25 career receptions. Courtney Jackson and Sharod Johnson look to be the favorite to win the slot receiver jobs, but neither has produced very much in their careers. Trebor Pena might also see some time in the slot but primarily serves as a return specialist and could switch back to running back. Damien Alford is a 6’5” sophomore that could get some red-zone targets; Ja’Vonte Williams is another sophomore but did not record any statistics in 2020. Isaiah Jones has been limited to special teams duty in his career at Syracuse, but his size could earn him some playing time. Russell Thompson-Bishop is another special teams regular; I’m not sure how he fits on this team, given his body type (6’1”, 247 lbs). Ethan Fischler is a redshirt sophomore with all of two career snaps to his name. Sam Warren and Nate Wellington are redshirt freshmen that did not appear in any games in 2020. Umari Hatcher, Oronde Gadsden, and Kendall Long are the true freshmen for the Orange; Hatcher is one of the best recruits in this class and could press for playing time at outside wide receiver. Harris will be a reliable option for whoever plays quarterback for Syracuse this year, but the cupboard is exceptionally bare beyond him.

12. Georgia Tech: Malachi Carter, Adonicas Sanders, Marquez Ezzard, Kyric McGowan, Peje Harris, Nate McCollum, Ryan King, Avery Boyd, Zach Owens, Luke Moseley, William Marshall, James BlackStrain, Leo Blackburn, Jamal Haynes, Malik Rutherford

Under Paul Johnson, you could probably set your clock to the Yellow Jackets having the worst receiving corps in the conference and among the worst in the Power 5; the triple-option did not require talented receivers, just big ones that could block. Geoff Collins is still turning the roster over and lost his best receiver from last year in Jalen Camp (selected in the 6th round by the Jaguars). Georgia Tech’s receivers have some talent but are essentially still unproven. Malachi Carter, Adonicas Sanders, and Marquez Ezzard are the Yellow Jackets’ returning leaders in receiving, but none of them caught more than 20 passes, 300 yards, or three touchdowns.

Kyric McGowan transfers in from Northwestern with 27 starts and 802 career receiving yards; in the Rambling Wreck’s spread offense, he could be a valuable weapon in the slot. Peje Harris a big weapon that could challenge for a starting job. After those guys though, the situation is dire. None of the remaining receivers on the roster have played in more than four games for Georgia Tech. Nate McCollum is the only other receiver on the roster who garnered any targets in 2020; Kalani Norris, Ryan King, Avery Boyd, and Zach Owens all played in 2020 but collectively played only 45 snaps. Luke Moseley and William Marshall are redshirt freshmen that sat out last year.

James BlackStrain is a consensus four-star freshman that could earn playing time early, while Leo Blackburn is a giant wide receiver/tight end hybrid. Jamal Haynes and Malik Rutherford are also consensus three-star true freshmen, and their lack of size makes them ideal candidates to be slot receivers in the future. There is talent on this roster but minimal production and experience. But if GT’s receivers can take a big step forward in 2021, it could drastically help Jeff Sims improve his consistency and elevate his game.

11. Duke: Jalon Calhoun, Jake Bobo, Eli Pancol, Jarett Garner, Darrell Harding, Malik Bowen-Sims, Jontavis Robertson, Joe Hardison, Trevor Horton, Edwin Barnes III, Brandon Hersh, William Robertson, Trent Broadnax, Sahmir Huggins

Duke’s receivers fail to get out of the basement of the conference as well. The Blue Devils have some experience and size to spare, but not much production. Jalon Calhoun is a junior that has started every game of his career so far and is a shifty speed receiver. After Calhoun, Duke is littered with massive targets. Jake Bobo (6’5”, 215 lbs) leads the pack as the most experienced receiver on the team. Eli Pancol, Jarrett Garner, and Darrell Harding are all at least 6’3” and 200 pounds, but their playing time has been limited, and they have not consistently produced when they saw the field. Additionally, because they all profile as similar receivers, it could be hard for them to all see the field.

Malik Bowen-Sims and Jontavis Robertson are next on the depth chart; they both played a little bit last year but could crack the depth chart as slot receivers. Behind these players, however, there is barely any talent and even less experience. Joe Hardison, Trevor Horton, Edwin Barnes III, Brandon Hersh, and William Robertson round out the position group for the returning players; this group has collectively taken less than ten career snaps on offense and special teams combined. Finally, Trent Broadnax and Sahmir Huggins will be true freshmen for Duke this year, and it would not shock me if they earned some playing time. Calhoun and Bobo should give whoever Duke puts under center two reliable options in the passing game, but the depth chart is concerningly thin behind those two.

10. Virginia: Billy Kemp, Ra’Shaun Henry, Lavel Davis, Keytoan Thompson, Artie Henry, Tavares Kelly Jr., Hayden Mitchell, Demick Starling, Dontavion Hicks, Ugo Abasi, Nathaniel Beal, Josh Clifford, Jaylon Baker, Zack Kindel, Jared Rayman, Luke Wentz, Jesiah Davis, Malachi Fields

The Cavaliers are not known for having excellent receiving talent, and that trend continues this year. However, while there isn’t much depth or experience, there is some intriguing talent at the top of the depth chart. On one side is Billy Kemp, a 5’9” 170 lb slot receiver who earned All-ACC honors last year but only scored one touchdown. Ra’Shaun Henry should take over the other receiver spot. Henry transferred in from an FCS program the previous year. While he didn’t rack up crazy numbers, he produced when targeted; on only seven catches, Henry recorded four touchdowns and averaged just under 30 yards per catch (29.4). Going into the offseason, freshman phenom Lavel Davis should have been the other starter, but he tore his ACL in the spring and is out until at least November. Davis could be destined for a redshirt year, but hopefully, he can get back soon, as the 6’7” 210 receiver led Virginia’s wide receivers in touchdowns last year. In his place could be Keytoan Thompson, the former Mississippi State quarterback. Thompson splits time between QB and WR, but with Brennan Armstrong entrenched under center, Thompson could see more time outside.

The Cavaliers also dipped into the transfer portal this season, picking up former Marshall wideout Artie Henry III, who had a limited impact for the Thundering Hurd after transferring from junior college but brings experience. Tavares Kelly Jr. is an even smaller version of Billy Kemp and could slide into that role if Kemp needs rest or gets hurt. Hayden Mitchell is a redshirt senior but mostly plays on special teams. Demick Starling earned some playing time as a true freshman and could take the next step forward in 2021. Dontayvion Wicks missed 2020 with an injury but played a decent bit in 2019. Ugo Abasi is another older player that has missed lots of time due to injuries. Nathaniel Beal III and Josh Clifford should be two more special teams’ bodies. Zack Kindel, Jared Rayman, and Luke Wentz are redshirt sophomores and former walk-ons that have never seen the field. Jesiah Davis and Malachi Fields are the true freshmen, but neither were particularly highly-rated recruits. Kemp and Henry are a solid duo as the primary starters, but the depth is tenuous for the Cavaliers.

9. Florida State: Ontaria Wilson, Ke’Shawn Hector, Andrew Parchment, Ja’Khi Douglas, Jordan Young, Kentron Poitier, Darion Williamson, Bryan Robinson., Reggie Harden, Parker Self, Destyn Hill, Malik McClain, Joshua Burrell

Despite Mike Norvell’s reputation as an offensive genius, the Seminoles have seemingly been draining talent at the receiver position since he arrived. Tamorrion Terry flashed in the pan with a 1000 yard season in 2019 but missed the 2020 season and is now being indicted on a felony murder charge. Other than that, Florida State has failed to surround its quarterbacks with adequate talent. This year’s group has some potential, but it could very well be more of the same in Tallahassee. FSU’s leading receiver, Ontaria Wilson, returns, but he only scored two touchdowns last year and recorded less than 400 yards. Keyshawn Helton put up some impressive numbers two years ago and should be a viable option from the slot.

The big-name is Andrew Parchment, who transferred back home after languishing at Kansas for several years. Parchment struggled in 2020, but so did every other Jayhawk, and he put up very good numbers in 2019. Ja’Khi Douglas fits the Keyshawn Helton mold and should contribute from the slot, as well as in the return game. Jordan Young is the next player on the depth chart and has played a decent bit the last two years. Kentron Poitier, Darion Williamson, and Bryan Robinson all played in three games last year and preserved their redshirts. Reggie Harden and Parker Self also redshirted but did not see any action.

Destyn Hill is FSU’s highest-rated recruit in the class, a top-150 prospect in the country, and a top-20 WR. But Malik McClain and Joshua Burrell are two more true freshmen who were both in for spring and thus might have a leg up on Hill. This is a very young receiving corps with some intriguing talent that could be a very formidable group in a few years. But as it stands now, there are more questions than answers, and the Seminoles might be reliant on some freshmen to take on important roles in the offense in 2021.

8. North Carolina: Khafre Brown, Emery Simmons, Beau Corrales, Josh Downs, Antoine Green, Tylee Craft, Justin Olson, Gray Goodwyn, Carson Burgess, Stephen Gosnell, Jeffrey Saturday, Landon Stevens, Gavin Blackwell, Kobe Paysour, J.J. Jones

The Tar Heels probably fell the farthest among any team in the conference. North Carolina lost their top two receiving targets, Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome, to the 2021 NFL Draft. Even so, UNC returns some solid players that played behind Brown and Newsome last year. First is Dyami’s younger brother, Khafre. He began the year as a starter after redshirting in 2019 but lost the job to Emery Simmons. Simmons played in 11 games each of the last two seasons and started the final eight games of the 2020 season. The issue is that both of these receivers are similarly sized and rarely played in the slot last year; they might be fighting each other to start at the Z receiver position. On the other side, Beau Corrales had the third-most receiving yards among returning players for North Carolina, despite missing seven games due to injury. Corrales will most likely play the X wide receiver position given his size (6’3”, 210 lbs). Therefore, the last position up for grabs is the slot receiver position.

Among the remaining players, Antoine Green played the most snaps but is built and used like Corrales. Josh Downs looks like the heir apparent to Dazz Newsome in the slot; he only caught seven passes last year but turned them into 117 yards and three touchdowns. Justin Olson and Tylee Craft are two more big young receivers (redshirt and true sophomore, respectively) that got some playing time last year but were still buried on the depth chart. Gray Goodwyn, Carson Burgess, and Jeffrey Saturday are redshirt sophomores that almost solely play special teams; Stephen Gosnell and Landon Stevens filled similar roles during their true freshman seasons in 2020.

All three of the Tar Heels’ true freshmen wide receivers enrolled early in the spring. Gavin Blackwell is a four-star recruit that looks like he will be the long-term replacement for Newsome as a slot receiver, while Kobe Paysour and J.J. Jones profile as the bigger outside receivers. As previously mentioned, this group lost two prolific wide receivers to the NFL this offseason. Even though their replacements are talented and the group is pretty deep, they have to replace over 150 targets, 100 catches, almost 1700 yards, and 14 touchdowns. Luckily, they have one of the best quarterbacks in the country throwing them the ball.

7. Virginia Tech: Tay’vion Robinson, Tre Turner, Kaleb Smith, Jayden Payoute, Changa Hodge, William Kakavitsas, Tink Boyd, Luke Bussel, Trevor Jackson, Conner Dusenbury, Dallan Wright, Eddie Ozycz, Jaylen Jones, Da’Wain Lofton, DJ Sims, Keli Lawson, Christian Moss

The Hokies have one of the better duos in the conference. However, all the teams ahead of them in these rankings have at least three very good starting-caliber receivers. Tay’vion Robinson burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2019, starting seven games and finishing second on the team in receptions while also contributing as a runner and punt returner. Robinson took his game to another level in 2020 despite the inconsistency as the quarterback position. Tre’ Turner is a highly consistent number two receiver: he’s caught 34 passes each of the past two seasons, recorded between 529 and 553 receiving yards the last three seasons, and has either caught three or four touchdowns every year. However, there are lots of questions behind this tandem.

Kaleb Smith will probably earn the starting job going into the season; he’s a former walkon that earned a scholarship after the 2019 season and has started multiple games the last two years. There seem to be high expectations for Jordan Payoute, who did not play in 2020 after only playing 11 offensive snaps in 2019. Changa Hodge was one of the best receivers in the FCS during his time at Villanova, but he did not get much playing time in 2020, only starting one game. If he can stay healthy, he might be able to rehabilitate his draft stock.

After these five receivers, however, the depth drys up very quickly. William Kakavitsas and Tink Boyd are the only other receivers on the roster with any playing experience but only have 22 snaps combined. Luke Bussel, Trevor Jackson, and Conner Dusenbury redshirted in 2019 and did not see any playing time in 2020. Dallan Wright and Eddie Ozycz are redshirt freshmen. Jaylen Jones and Da’Wain Lofton are the two best wide receiver recruits for the Hokies, and both were in for spring. DJ Sims, Keli Lawson, and Christian Moss are the other true freshmen this season but are probably behind the eight ball, relative to the other freshmen. Robinson and Turner should be reliable targets for whoever wins the starting quarterback job. Still, someone else is going to need to step up and provide a third option if Virginia Tech wants to win the Coastal division.

6. Pittsburgh: Jordan Addison, Taysir Mack, Shocky Jacques-Louis, Jared Wayne, Tre Tipton, Jaylon Barden, Melquise Stovall, John Vardzel, Garrett Bickhart, Gavin Thomson, Isaiah Stewart, Josh Junko, Luke Delgaudio, Jake McConnachie, Myles Alston, Jaden Bradley

Like I wrote about in their running back preview, Pitt’s wide receivers have the potential to be one of the best in the conference. However, most of the players in this group still have a lot to prove and need to be more consistent. We begin with Jordan Addison, one of the most dynamic young talents in the conference. Addison exploded onto the scene as a true freshman in 2020 to lead the Panthers in all major receiving categories. He played in 10 games with eight starts and earned numerous Freshman All-American honors, while also finishing second for ACC Rookie of the Year. Behind Addison are two veteran players in Taysir Mack and Shocky Jacques-Louis. The latter, if nothing else, has one of the best names in college football. But as his name suggests, SJL is electric in the open field after the catch; he failed to score a touchdown in 2020, however. Mack transferred to Pitt after two years at Indiana and has played in 32 games with 20 starts. He is the bigger possession threat among the three starters, and while he had a down year in 2020, he has a chance to rebound in 2021 with several good receivers around him.

Behind their three primary starters, the Panthers have multiple players with solid production and experience. Jared Wayne is another bigger receiver who has played in 16 games with seven starts the last two years. Tre Tipton is back for his seventh year in the Burgh; he missed most of the 2019, 2017, and 2015 seasons but preserved his eligibility through medical redshirts and the extra COVID year. Tipton may get bitten by the odd-year curse again, but he’s an experienced, solid depth player. Jaylon Barden could not match Addison’s numbers, but he started the first two games of the season as a true freshman last year. Barden could fill the void left by gadget player DJ Turner as a receiver, runner, jet sweep player, and returner. Melquise Stovall is an interesting name that is not officially on the roster yet. But he is transferring to Pitt, following his position coach Brennan Marion, one of the hottest young names in coaching right now thanks to his unorthodox but highly effective Go-Go offense. Stovall is very small but was effective in limited doses for the Rainbow Warriors.

The rest of the receiving corps is dominated by special teamers. Garrett Bickhart is a big (6’5”, 225 lbs) former walk-on but only played in the first four games last year. John Vardzel and Gavin Thomson are much smaller but also former walk-ons that contribute on special teams. Isaiah Stewart and Josh Junko are redshirt sophomores who have not seen the field yet; Luke DelGaudio and Jake McConnachie redshirted during their first year with the program last year. Finally, Myles Alston and Jaden Bradley are true freshmen; Alston enrolled early this spring but will most likely not see the field due to the depth and experience on the depth chart. Pitt has used a traditional, pro-style offense since Matt Canada left, and even though Mark Whipple is still the offensive coordinator, the addition of a dynamic young coach like Marion indicates that the Panthers might incorporate some more modern, pass-heavy concepts into their offense this year. Looking at their receiving corps, they certainly have the horses to be one of the most dynamic passing offenses in the conference.

5. North Carolina State: Emeka Emezie, Thayer Thomas, CJ Riley Jr., Devin Carter, Porter Rooks, Keyon Lesane, Jasiah Provillon, Anthony Smith, Christopher Scott Jr., Justin Dunn, Jackson DeSilva, Michael Fox, Jalen Coit, Josh Crabtree, Dillon Mosley, Micah Crowell, Julian Gray, Jakolbe Benjamin

Emeka Emezie enters his fourteenth year as the Wolfpack’s lead dog and heads up a talented and deep receiving corps. I kid, as it’s only his fifth season, but it feels like he’s been in Raleigh forever. Thayer Thomas returns too, as the do-it-all slot receiver complements the big, contested-catch vertical threat of Emezie very well. CJ Riley Jr. is another big vertical threat, measuring in at 6’4” and 230 pounds. Riley is a redshirt senior and has missed two seasons due to torn ACLs, but his size and athleticism make him a dynamic weapon in the passing game. If Riley gets hurt again, expect Devin Carter to take his place. Carter finished third in the team in all receiving categories in 2020, so he could supplant Riley as the receiver across from Emezie. Porter Rooks is probably the fifth receiver on the depth chart but contributed as a true freshman in 2020. Carter and Rooks will try to use their year to prove themselves as the eventual replacements for Emezie and Thomas.

The rest of the receiving corps has struggled to see the field in their short careers. Keyon Lesane played in eight games last year, but only recorded three catches for 37 yards. Jasiah Provillon began the 2020 season as a starter but suffered an injury that knocked him out for the rest of the season after just three games. Anthony Smith played in eight games last year and had a big game against UNC (four catches, 63 yards, one touchdown), but only had one catch for the rest of the season. Christopher Scott Jr. played in two games as a true freshman, thus preserving his redshirt. Justin Dunn is a redshirt junior that saw extensive action on special teams in 2020. Jackson DeSilva and Michael Fox enter their redshirt sophomore seasons without playing any snaps in their careers yet. Jalen Coit, Josh Crabtree, and Dillon Mosley redshirted during their first seasons with the Wolfpack.

Micah Crowell was NC State’s highest-rated recruit in the 2021 class and was in for spring; this wide receiver room is quite deep, but Crowell earned offers from almost 38 schools, including Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia, and Oklahoma. Julian Gray was also in for spring, and Jakolbe Benjamin is the final receiver in the class. This is one of the deeper receiving corps in the conference but does not have the explosive potential of the remaining teams. Nevertheless, players like Emezie and Thomas have very good chances of earning All-ACC honors at the end of the season.

4. Clemson: Justyn Ross, EJ Williams, Joseph Ngata, Frank Ladson, Brannon Spector, Ajou Ajou, Will Swinney, Will Brown, Drew Swinney, Max Maye, Hamp Greene, Tye Herbstreit, Beaux Collins, Dacari Collins, Troy Stellato, Zach Jackson, Wise Segars Jr., Jackson Crosby.

If I were to repeat this exercise at the end of this season, I’m sure Clemson would be much higher on this list. However, there are many questions in the Tigers’ receiving room. Justyn Ross returns after missing 2020 with a neck injury. After a stellar true freshman season in 2018, Ross battled through injuries for most of 2019, and his play declined. But if he can return to his freshman year form, Ross could re-ascend to one of the best receivers in college football. Behind Ross are three former major recruits for Clemson in EJ Williams, Joseph Ngata, and Frank Ladson. Ladson and Ngata are former five stars that were both hampered by injuries in 2020, along with being stuck behind Clemson’s upperclassmen studs, Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell. While those two missed time with injuries, EJ Williams stepped up and started the season’s final four games. All three players have flashed incredible talent but have not had the opportunity to display it consistently.

Brannon Spector is a redshirt junior who has stepped into the Hunter Renfrow role, even wearing the decorated receiver’s #13 jersey. Ajou Ajou is a big target that earned some playing time last year as a true freshman but faces another uphill battle to win playing time. Will Swinney serves primarily as Clemson’s holder but also contributes as a receiver. There is a glut of smaller slot receivers who mostly play on special teams and in mop-up duty at the end of Clemson’s bigger blowouts, including Dabo’s other son, Drew, and Kirk Herbstreit’s son Tye.

Beaux Collins is Clemson’s gem from this year’s recruiting class and played high school ball with DJ Uiagalelei. Dacarri Collins is a big (6’5”, 200) former four-star recruit, while Troy Stellato is a three-star that looks like Clemson’s slot receiver of the future. Zach Jackson is a big preferred walk-on, while Wise Segars Jr. and Jackson Crosby (also walk-ons) are converted quarterbacks and former high school teammates. If everything gels for Clemson’s receiving corps, they have an argument to be the most talented group not only in the conference but in the entire country. However, most of the presumed starters have struggled with injuries over the past few seasons. Of course, even with injuries, Clemson has incredible depth and is not afraid to dip into their pool of true freshmen. But the remaining questions and concerns keep Clemson out of the top three.

3. Wake Forest: Jaquarii Robinson, Donavon Greene, Taylor Morin, AT Perry, Donald Stewart, Casey Washington, Ke'Shawn Williams, Jahmal Banks, Teddy Centofanti, Andy Elkins Jr., JD Kavel, Jarrett Brown, Jackson Hensley, Horatio Fields, Christian Greene, Dez Williams, Zavier Simpson, Nick Ragano

The Demon Deacons have one of the best receivers in the ACC but do not have the depth and talent to contend for the top spot. With that said, they still have one of the best groups in the conference. Jaquarii Robinson is a consensus All-ACC player who will play primarily in the slot. Donavon Greene is the big receiver in the group, which has been a high-volume target in past years (i.e., Sage Surratt and Scotty Washington). Taylor Morin is a smaller receiver who will most likely be featured in the quick game. AT Perry is another massive receiver (6’5”, 212 lbs) that could be a valuable red-zone target. Donald Stewart transferred in from Stanford last year and got some playing time but will most likely be stuck behind Perry and Greene.

Casey Washington is another transfer, this one from Illinois, who has 18 games and six starts to his name for the Illini. Ke’Shawn Williams and Jahmal Banks are two redshirt freshmen that got some playing time in mop-up duty last year; Williams is the smaller of the two, similar to Robinson and Morin, while Banks is big like Stewart, Perry, and Greene. After these players, the remaining set is primarily special teams contributors. Teddy Centofanti, Andy Elkins Jr., and JD Kavel got the first playing time of their careers against FCS-opponent Campbell last year and combined for 16 snaps. Jarrett Brown did not get any snaps last year following his redshirt, while Jackson Hensley redshirted.

The Demon Deacons brought in three receivers as part of their recruiting class, but none were very highly-touted recruits. All three are taller, lankier receivers, so they may struggle to get playing time this year, but Horatio Fields and Christian Green are probably the most likely to crack the lineup. Zavier Simpson and Nick Ragano are two walk-on true freshmen. Jaquarii Robinson should lead this group statistically by a wide margin again, but Wake does not ask very much of their receivers in their offense, so it’s hard to determine what the real ceiling of this group can be.

2. Miami (FL): Charleston Rambo, Mike Harley, Dee Wiggins, Mark Pope, Jeremiah Payton, Keyshawn Smith, Michael Redding, Xavier Restrepo, Dazalin Worsham, Dante Johnson, Connor Byrne, Will Huggins, Mykel Tubbs, Jarius Howard, Remello Brinson, Brashard Smith, Jacolby George.

Miami might have experienced the most improvement in their receiving room moving into the 2021 season. Charleston Rambo, a dynamic deep threat, transferred in from Oklahoma after three productive seasons. Mike Harley earned Third-Team All-ACC honors last year after leading the Hurricanes in every receiving category. Dee Wiggins and Mark Pope are seniors who both contributed as role players in 2020, finishing third and fourth in all receiving categories.

But behind them is dynamic redshirt sophomore Jeremiah Payton, who could challenge for a starting spot in Miami’s wide-open spread offense. With Rambo taking the top off of defenses, any of these other receivers could become dynamic threats in their own right, attacking the underneath and intermediate areas of the field. Keyshawn Smith played sparingly as a true freshman but flashed some special skills. Michael Redding, Xavier Restrepo, and Dazalin Worsham also earned some playing time as true freshmen in 2020 but could be buried on the depth chart. Dante Johnson is a redshirt junior who finally saw the field after spending most of his career on the practice squad but was still relegated to special teams duty.

Even before the addition of Rambo, the Hurricanes had one of the better receiving corps in the conference, with three solid seniors leading the way. Connor Byrne and Will Huggins are redshirt juniors that have yet to see the field, along with redshirt sophomores Mykel Tubbs and Jarius Howard. Finally, Remello Brinson, Brashard Smith, and Jacolby George are true freshmen; Despite the talent at the top and the depth of the position, Miami is very willing to throw true freshmen into the fire, so these highly-touted recruits could see the field early in their college careers. But bringing in an electric vertical threat like Rambo could make Miami one of the best passing offenses in the country, especially if D’Eriq King’s recovery continues to progress favorably.

1. Boston College: Zay Flowers, CJ Lewis, Jaelen Gill, Kobay White, Jehlani Galloway, Ethon Williams, Taji Johnson, Ezechiel Tiede, Lewis Bond, Dante Reynolds, Jaden Williams, Will Prouty, Jacob Kraft

This group could challenge to be Boston College’s best receiving corps in a very long time. Everyone knows Zay Flowers, the electric speedster who can seemingly stop time after the catch and might be the best receiver in the conference. Next on the depth chart is CJ Lewis, who finally had the lightbulb come on in 2020, making several highlight catches in big moments throughout the season. Jaelen Gill followed Jeff Hafley from Ohio State; it took him a few months, but Gill really came on in the final few weeks of the season to provide BC a dynamic fourth receiving option. After a great 2020, these three alone could challenge any trio in the conference. But the talent doesn’t stop there.

After missing 2020 with a knee injury, BC’s leading receiver from the Adazzio era, Kobay White, is back for another year. White never got the chance to flourish in the run-heavy offense under Adazzio but was still unquestionably the featured receiver. Now, with the ascendancy of the aforementioned triumvirate, White can still carve out a role for himself as a reliable possession receiver that can give Jurkovec a check-down option if the defense focuses on Flowers or Lewis. Behind White are Jehlani Galloway and Ethon Williams, two receivers who missed significant portions of 2020 with injury but still flashed promise.

Taji Johnson got some playing time in 2020 as a true freshman but took his game to another level in spring ball. Ezechiel Tiede is a converted defensive back who will most likely be relegated to special teams. Lewis Bond, Dante Reynolds, and Jaden Williams are smaller receivers who might struggle to see the field in 2021 but are explosive athletes. Will Prouty and Jacob Kraft are walk-ons. Even with the prowess of players like Flowers, Lewis, and Gill, BC loses 89 targets due to the departure of Hunter Long. Getting an experienced player like White back gives BC another weapon to an already loaded arsenal.