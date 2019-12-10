BC
Maven
AJ Dillon Declares For NFL Draft, Will Skip Bowl Game

A.J. Black

Star running back AJ Dillon made his decision for 2020, choosing to forego his senior season and declaring for the NFL Draft. 

“Ever since I was a kid playing Pop Warner, it was always my dream to play in the National Football League,” said Dillon. “To have this opportunity now to go chase a childhood dream is all I could ever ask for. I can’t thank my coaches, teammates and family enough for all of their love and support throughout my time at Boston College. The BC community welcomed me with open arms when I committed and I will always be proud to call myself a BC Eagle.”

Dillon who ran for 4,382 yards and 38 rushing touchdowns was a highly recruit 4* running back who originally had committed to Michigan when he came out of high school in 2017. However head coach Steve Addazio was able to flip him to the Eagles, and he enrolled that fall. 

Quickly Dillon became an attraction for the Eagles. In his first start against Louisville he ran for 272 yards and four touchdowns against Louisville, outdueling Lamar Jackson on the road. He continued to make highlight plays for the Eagles, rushing for 1589 yards and 14 touchdowns his freshman season.

6757c7fc73912a9a1e7ea896fcc04485

His sophomore year was a bit of an up and down year as he was hampered with a leg injury for most of the year which limited some of his explosiveness. However even with the injury he finished the year with 1108 yards and touchdowns. 

In his final season, the dangerous AJ Dillon returned as he formed the "Buffalo Boys" along with 240 pound back David Bailey. The tandem were dynamic, and Dillon rushed for a career best 1685 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.85 yards a carry.  During his junior campaign he broke the Boston College all time rushing and touchdown records, cementing his legacy amongst the program. 

In the press release today, Dillon also confirmed that his career at Boston College is over and he will not be playing in the Birmingham Bowl on January 2nd. Thank you AJ Dillon for your three years of incredible highlights and breathtaking runs. 

