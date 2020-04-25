BCBulletin
Running Back A.J. Dillon Drafted By Green Bay Packers In Second Round

A.J. Black

Boston College running back A.J. Dillon was drafted by the Green Bay Packers at Pick 62 in the 2nd round.

Dillon came to Boston College in 2017, a highly touted four star recruit out of Lawrence Academy. He chose the Eagles after decommitting from Michigan, who planned on playing him as a linebacker.  

He exploded with a monster freshman year showing in which he ran for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns. His coming out party was against Louisville, where he outdueled reigning Heisman trophy winner Lamar Jackson, rushing for 274 yards and four touchdowns in a big Boston College win. Dillon finished his first season rushing for 100 yards in five straight games. 

Dillon had a down year in 2018, after a strong start. Early in the season he suffered a leg injury and never seemed the same running back for the remainder of the season. He was easier to take down, and lacked the burst he showed the year before. Even with the injury. Dillon still rushed for 1108 yards and 10 touchdowns and only missed two games. 

Coming into the 2019 season, there was hope that Dillon would be at full strength and able to carry the Boston College offense once again. The Eagles running back did just that, to the tune of 1,685 rushing yards, and 14 touchdowns. He looked dynamic again, consistently shedding tackles and breaking away from defenders. Dillon had two monster games rushing for over 200 yards against Syracuse and NC State. He broke almost every Boston College rushing record including yards with 4,382 yards, and touchdowns (40). 

Dillon is one of the most physical running backs in college football. At 247 pounds he can break multiple tackles, and can run a 4.5 which allows him to break away which happened almost every game at Boston College. The knocks have been the amount of rushes that Dillon ran (845), and hasn't had much production in the passing game. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
AGPennyPacker
AGPennyPacker

Yeeeeessss!!!

So your forecast was 3rd round onward and low chance Greenbay would pick him.
I have a feeling you are happy to be wrong!!

Good luck AJ Dillon!!

We were so lucky you represented BC for 3 Years.

