AJ Dillon Drafted By Green Bay Packers: Reactions and Analysis

On Friday night, the Green Bay Packers selected Boston College running back AJ Dillon in the 2nd round (62nd pick) of the 2020 NFL Draft. This was a huge moment for the burly back out of Lawrence Academy, who defied mock drafts and analysts--including this writer--by landing so early in the draft. His freak NFL Combine numbers, including a 41 inch vertical and 4.5 40 yard dash clearly opened scouts eyes. Being drafted by the Packers is an ideal landing spot for Dillon.

Landing in Green Bay is an ideal for Dillon for a number of reasons. First, Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams both are on the last year of their rookie contracts. This will give Dillon the opportunity to ease into the NFL game, and not be thrusted into the starting lineup right away. If Williams, Jones or both leave at the end of the year, Dillon could become the every down back. If either get hurt, or if Matt LaFleur wants to use him on situational plays, Dillon could find a role right away with the Packers.

Secondly, this will be the first time in three years that Dillon will be working in an offense that isn't run first. At Boston College, Dillon had to contend with loaded boxes, with cornerbacks and safeties cheating up on the line of scrimmage to stop the run. In 2019, 75% of his runs came with extra defenders in the box, yet he still was incredibly effective rushing for 1,685 yards and 14 touchdowns. However with the Packers, he will be playing with Aaron Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Defenses will have to respect the pass, which should open up more space for Dillon. With more lanes to run in, Dillon's speed and shiftiness should make him productive at the NFL level.

Green Bay should also give Dillon the opportunity to silence doubters about his ability to be an effective pass catching back. In the Packers offense, backs are a vital part of the passing game, last season Williams/Jones combined for 88 catches. Dillon's season high in catches was in 2019, when he only had 13 receptions. Many have wondered if this low out put was due to the offensive scheme at Boston College, or if this was a deficit in Dillon's skillset. But Dillon silenced many doubters at the NFL Combine when he grabbed every pass during during drills.

The climate in Wisconsin should also be a great match with Dillon's powerful running game. In December and January when the weather drops, his punishing style of running should wear down defenders and help win games for the Packers. Tackling a 247 pound running back in negative degree windchill on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field will not be a pleasant experience.

There were multiple teams that could have drafted AJ Dillon, but Green Bay could be the most ideal for the back. With a balanced offense, weather, and stable of other backs, Dillon could be in good position to start a strong NFL career.

