A.J. Dillon Makes Sports Illustrated's List of Ten NFL Draft Sleepers

All signs point to Boston College running back A.J. Dillon not being drafted on night one of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. However, even if he drops to the 4th or 5th round like many predict, he could still be an every down back in 2020. Sports Illustrated listed their Ten Sleepers in the NFL Draft, and Dillon made the list.

From the article:

Dillon did nothing but put up big numbers during his three-year career at Boston College. He rushed for at least 1,100 yards and 10 scores in all three seasons, earning three first-team All-ACC selections. Listed at 6' 0", 247 pounds, Dillon has impressive straight-line speed, posting a 4.53-second 40 time at the combine. His change of direction skills might be lacking, and he wasn't much of a threat in the passing game in college (21 career catches for 236 yards). Still, Dillon has more than proven capable of being a bruising, highly productive back who should end up being a steal.

Some of the knocks that have been made on Dillon is that he was overused in college, amassing 845 rushes at Boston College. NFL coaches typically don't like to draft players who have already had a lot of tread worn off the tires. But to Dillon's credit, he only missed two games during his career in Chestnut Hill.

Also, some have questioned how his size will translate to the pro game. There have been mock drafts that have said they see Dillon as more of a full back than an every day running back at the pro level. Though the success of Derrick Henry, a player with comparable size could change how scouts see him.

Scouts also want to see a running back who can catch the ball, something Dillon's tape won't be able to show much of. Steve Addazio rarely used Dillon as a target, and he finished his career at BC with only 21 catches. However, it is worth noting that Dillon had a strong NFL Combine. He especially looked very good in the pass catching section, grabbing every pass that came his way, which hopefully will quiet some of the doubts.

There is one person who believe in AJ Dillon. And that is AJ Dillon. Whether he is drafted in the third round or sixth he seems ready to go. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin all week to see when and where Dillon is drafted.