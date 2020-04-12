BC Bulletin's Top 5 Runs in the Career of AJ Dillon

The NFL Draft is only two weeks away, and Boston College really only has one player projected to go in the draft. Running back AJ Dillon broke the Eagles record for rushing yards (4,382), rushing touchdowns (38), and total touchdowns (40). He was a special player during his time in Chestnut Hill, playing a physical bruising style that could go for a touchdown every time he touched the ball. He had a lot of special moments during his three years at BC. Using WePlayed, BC Bulletin found our five favorite runs from Dillon over the past three years.

In selecting these moments, we tried to stay away from games against teams that BC beat easily like Holy Cross, UConn and UMass. We tried to find moments that not only highlighted his talents, but also were big moments in rather big games for the school.

5. Touchdown run against Miami, October 2018.

WATCH ON WEPLAYED

Miami was a borderline Top 25 team at this point of the season, and BC was just holding on to a six point lead late in the third quarter at home. This wasn't his most physical run, but we just love how he was able to effortless turn it outside and score an insurance touchdown for the Eagles. Great block on the run as well by tight end Tommy Sweeney.

4. Puts the nail in the coffin against Pitt, November 2019

WATCH ON WEPLAYED

In his final game in the maroon and gold, AJ Dillon did what he did countless times before, he put the offense on his back and won the game. Two great blocks in front of him and he does the rest. A fitting way to end his career at Boston College, by giving his teammates a trip to a bowl game.

3. A big burst against FSU, October 2017

As the NFL Draft approaches there has been a lot of talk of Dillon becoming a fullback in the NFL. What these "experts" underestimate is how explosive Dillon can be. This run didn't end up with a touchdown, but just watch how quickly he explodes into the second level. Dillon has a bit of Derrick Henry in him, where he can use his physicality to get past the initial line of defense, and then use his speed (he ran a 4.5 at the combine) to get past even the quickest linebackers and defensive backs.

2. On 3rd and 9, Dillon Finishes Off Virginia Tech, August 2019

WATCH ON WEPLAYED

It was a game of two halves, and BC was on the verge of losing what should have been an easy win. But again it was AJ Dillon who came to the rescue. On a 3rd and 9 and the entire world knowing he would get the ball, he still willed it for ten yards and a first down. Again the run highlighted good blocking up front, but Dillon broke through two tackles to get that run that won the season opener for the Eagles. If he doesn't get that first down, VT gets the ball back and the outcome could have been drastically different.

1. Enter AJ Dillon. Louisville October 2017.

WATCH ON WEPLAYED

It was the run that introduced the world to Boston College freshman running back AJ Dillon. In one 75 yard run, Dillon showcased all the tools that would make him the most prolific rusher in Eagles history. There are two big "moments" in the run, one is his strength, he literally tossed a Louisville defender to the ground with one arm. The second is his breakaway speed. Dillon runs right past three defenders, two of which had an angle on him. This will be without a doubt, be his defining run during his time with the Eagles.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI