Al Washington To Be New DL Coach At Notre Dame

BC's former coach is heading to another Catholic school, to coach with Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Former Boston College lineman and coach Al Washington is reportedly going to be the new defensive line coach with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish per a report by Pete Sampson. Washington, was recently ousted at Ohio State after Ryan Day hired Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. The former Ohio State coach will take over for Mike Elston who joined Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan this offseason.

It has been a busy few years since Al Washington left Boston College in 2017. He spent one season with the Cincinnati Bearcats in 2017 as defensive line coach, and joined with Don Brown in Michigan in 2018. After the 2020 season, the University of Tennessee reportedly offered him a defensive coordinator job, but he declined in order to return to Columbus.

On the recruiting trail Washington was dynamic for Ohio State. Per the website Eleven Warriors:

Washington also made a splash on the recruiting trail for Ohio State, helping sign several top-100 prospects including five-stars C.J. Hicks and Sonny Styles as well as four-star linebackers Gabe Powers, Cody Simon and Reid Carrico. He also had a hand in recruiting five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer, five-star running back TreVeyon Henderson and four-star cornerback Jordan Hancock, among others.

During his time with Boston College, Washington coached the defensive line and special teams. He also was a solid recruiter for Steve Addazio's staff, bringing in multiple big names from the Georgia area. Before his coaching time, Washington was a defensive lineman for the Eagles.

