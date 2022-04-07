Alec Lindstrom 2022 NFL Draft Team Fits

Along with Zion Johnson, Alec Lindstrom also figures to hear his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft. Both have played together on Boston College’s offensive line for the past three seasons. Whereas Johnson should be picked in the first round, Lindstrom will likely have to wait a while. At this point, it looks like he will be a Day 3 selection, ending up somewhere between the Fourth and Seventh rounds.

Furthermore, unlike Johnson, the list of teams interested in Lindstrom will be somewhat limited. He is not as scheme-versatile or even positionally versatile as Johnson, which decreases the number of prospective future teams. Therefore, let’s dive into several teams where Lindstrom will most likely end up. This list is organized alphabetically, as none of these teams are necessarily more likely than any of the others to pick Lindstrom.

Arizona Cardinals

First on the list are the Arizona Cardinals. As I mentioned with regards to Johnson, Arizona has not shied away from selecting Boston College players in the past. Like most of these teams, Lindstrom will not be expected to start immediately. With the Cardinals, he would be behind veteran center Rodney Hudson, one of the best centers in the NFL over the past decade. Sitting behind Hudson would be great for Lindstrom because these two players are very alike. Neither are exceptional athletes regarding their size, strength, or movement skills. They win with technique, intelligence, and toughness. Furthermore, with Hudson approaching the end of his career and no succession plan, Lindstrom could develop behind Hudson and succeed him.

Chicago Bears

In addition to a pressing need at center, the Chicago Bears also have a very strong connection to Boston College. Chicago’s new general manager, Ryan Poles, played offensive tackles for the Eagles during the Matt Ryan era. One could easily imagine a Boston College offensive lineman helping another achieve his NFL dream. Again, Lindstrom would not be expected to start; Sam Mustipher has been with the team for several seasons, and they also signed Lucas Patrick from the Green Bay Packers. Again, while I would not expect Lindstrom to start over either of these players immediately, it would give Chicago more flexibility along the line, perhaps allowing Lucas Patrick to play guard if need be.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are going through a significant transition at center. They cut veteran J.C. Tretter to save cap space, ostensibly related to the trade for Deshaun Watson. Nick Harris projects to start, but he is an unproven commodity. Unlike most other teams on this list, Cleveland is much more willing to lean on Man-Gap principles in the run game. This is where Lindstrom would struggle in the NFL, especially against the rest of the teams in the AFC who employ 3-4 defenses that use enormous nose tackles. But he would also be flanked by two excellent guards, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, who could help his transition to the professional game.

Miami Dolphins

With Mike McDaniel taking over the Miami Dolphins, expect them to employ the Shanahan-type offense that is sweeping the league. This attack utilizes significant amounts of outside zone rushing plays, and play-action passes off of them. Most of the teams on this list employ similar attacks, hence why they would be interested in Lindstrom’s services. Miami has a starting center in Michael Dieter but barely any depth behind him. Once again, Lindstrom would not be expected to start, but he could push Dieter for playing time. There would even be an outside shot that Lindstrom could win the center job after the preseason.

San Francisco 49ers

Naturally, Alec Lindstrom would be a seamless fit for Kyle Shanahan’s offense. While his running mates at guard would not be as strong as those on other teams on this list, Lindstrom would have the opportunity to learn behind one of the best centers in the NFL, Alex Mack, who is nearing the end of his career. Mack has been with Shanahan for many years across multiple franchises, so he could teach Lindstrom the intricacies of operating in the offense. He would most likely not play until next season at the earliest, but he could grow up alongside young quarterback Trey Lance.