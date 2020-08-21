Watch: Center Alec Lindstrom & S Deon Jones Speak To Reporters After Practice

Boston College center Alec Lindstrom and safety Deon Jones spoke to reporters on Thursday after practice. Below you can watch the videos and see what the pair had to say.

Lindstrom, the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons lineman Chris Lindstrom, is projected to be the starting center on the offensive line. He is currently the host of the BCEagles.com podcast Listen Up My Dudes. Jones is a graduate transfer from Maryland, who will have two years of eligibility for the Eagles. Last season for the Terrapins he played in ten games and finished the year with 34 tackles, one forced fumble and a pass break up.

In the videos below you can see Lindstrom talk about learning from the new staff, defenders on BC that challenge him and learning new blocking schemes. Jones talks about what interested him about Boston College, why he transferred here, and learning from defensive back guru Jeff Hafley.

Alec Lindstrom

Deon Jones

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com