    December 27, 2021
    Center Alec Lindstrom Declares For '22 NFL Draft

    BC's starting center will be entering the NFL Draft after three years starting for the Eagles
    Author:

    Boston College center Alec Lindstrom is heading to the NFL, as he declared for the draft after Sunday's bowl cancellation news. A three year starter in Chestnut Hill, Lindstrom from Dudley, MA came to BC as the younger brother of future NFL guard Chris Lindstrom, but left making a mark all of his own.

    After becoming the starter in 2019, Lindstrom locked down the position, starting every game during his time with the Eagles He racked up numerous awards, repeating as the ACC's top center for two straight seasons ('20 & '21). He also became the first BC center to be named to the All-ACC first team twice.  This past season, Lindstrom was named a Rimington Trophy Finalist, the first Eagle to ever get that honor. Unfortunately he lost the award to Tyler Linderbaum of Iowa.

    Statistically, Lindstrom had numbers put him near the top of his position this past season. He finished with the No. 3 pass blocking grade in the country at center (84.6) according to Pro Football Focus and allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits in 2021. He is rated the No. 5 center for the 2022 NFL Draft by ESPN's Todd McShay, which most likely puts him as a day two or day three draft pack. 

    Lindstrom is the second Boston College offensive lineman to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. Guard Zion Johnson, who was out of eligibility entered shortly after the end of the regular season.

    Alec Lindstrom Through the Years

    A look at BC's star center

    Alec Lindstrom

    aleclindstrom

    Rimington Finalist 2021

    Three Year Starter For Boston College

    AlecLindstrom

    Center, known for his leadership and reliability

    Talented All Around Man

    AlecLindstrom

    Noted cook, Youtuber and Podcast Host

    Under recruited

    AlecLindstrom

    Boston College was his only P5 offer

    Famous Lineage

    USATSI_16578034_168388155_lowres

    Brother Chris is an offensive lineman with Atlanta Falcons

