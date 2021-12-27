Center Alec Lindstrom Declares For '22 NFL Draft

BC's starting center will be entering the NFL Draft after three years starting for the Eagles

Boston College center Alec Lindstrom is heading to the NFL, as he declared for the draft after Sunday's bowl cancellation news. A three year starter in Chestnut Hill, Lindstrom from Dudley, MA came to BC as the younger brother of future NFL guard Chris Lindstrom, but left making a mark all of his own.

After becoming the starter in 2019, Lindstrom locked down the position, starting every game during his time with the Eagles He racked up numerous awards, repeating as the ACC's top center for two straight seasons ('20 & '21). He also became the first BC center to be named to the All-ACC first team twice. This past season, Lindstrom was named a Rimington Trophy Finalist, the first Eagle to ever get that honor. Unfortunately he lost the award to Tyler Linderbaum of Iowa.

Statistically, Lindstrom had numbers put him near the top of his position this past season. He finished with the No. 3 pass blocking grade in the country at center (84.6) according to Pro Football Focus and allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits in 2021. He is rated the No. 5 center for the 2022 NFL Draft by ESPN's Todd McShay, which most likely puts him as a day two or day three draft pack.

Lindstrom is the second Boston College offensive lineman to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. Guard Zion Johnson, who was out of eligibility entered shortly after the end of the regular season.

Alec Lindstrom Through the Years A look at BC's star center Alec Lindstrom Rimington Finalist 2021 Three Year Starter For Boston College Center, known for his leadership and reliability Talented All Around Man Noted cook, Youtuber and Podcast Host Under recruited Boston College was his only P5 offer Famous Lineage Brother Chris is an offensive lineman with Atlanta Falcons

