2022 All-ACC Team: Quarterbacks

1st-Team All-ACC Quarterback: Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

It seems like Sam Hartman has been at Wake Forest forever. But he is technically only a redshirt junior entering the 2022 season, meaning he could come back in 2023. Regardless of when he decides to leave, Hartman will finish his career in Winston-Salem as one of the most productive quarterbacks in ACC history.

Last year, piloting Wake’s unorthodox offense, he led the Demon Deacons to one of their best seasons in program history, reaching the ACC Championship and winning the Gator Bowl. Hartman may not be the greatest NFL prospect, but he’s an experienced signal-caller with a knack for making big plays. In an explosive offense that returns most of its vital components, expect Hartman to have another excellent year.

2nd-Team All-ACC Quarterback: Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

Like Hartman, Brennan Armstrong is another very experienced ACC quarterback. Sharing another similar with Hartman, Armstrong exploded onto the national scene with an excellent statistical season in 2021. He could not overcome his porous defense like Hartman, but 2022 will be very interesting for the Cavaliers. After Bronco Mendenhall's surprise retirement, they have an almost entirely new coaching staff.

Virginia’s scheme was very unorthodox, so allowing Armstrong to work in a simpler scheme with some dangerous weapons (Dontayvion Wicks, Billy Kemp IV, Keytoan Thompson, and Lavel Davis Jr.) should help improve his draft stock. Unfortunately, Virginia lost almost their entire starting offensive line to the transfer portal or graduation. Luckily, Armstrong has the ability to create with his legs, so he should have another very productive season in the wide-open ACC Coastal.

3rd-Team All-ACC Quarterback: Devin Leary, QB, North Carolina State

Frankly, Devin Leary is an extremely boring quarterback. He runs the offense efficiently, takes care of the football, and throws to the open man. His coach, Dave Doeren, recently claimed that Leary is the best quarterback in college football. That is too rich for my blood, but he still deserves consideration as one of the best quarterbacks in the conference.

Whereas many of the other quarterbacks in the conference make their hay on out-of-structure plays, Leary works best in structure. The nature of the offense hides some of his deficiencies, but he rarely tries to make plays that he knows he can’t make, which would hurt his team. Therefore, as one of the most efficient passers in the conference, he earns the last spot on this list.

Honorable Mention: Phil Jurkovec, Boston College, and Malik Cunningham, Louisville