'22 CB Amari Jackson Commits To Boston College

Yet another recruit commits to the Eagles, #18 of the class.
Boston College continues their torrid streak on the recruiting trail as McDonough (GA) defensive back Amari Jackson has pledged to the Eagles. J

Jackson a 5-10 cornerback, is considered a three star recruit according to 247sports.com. He also had offers from Northwestern, Duke, Virginia, Miami, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, NC State, Minnesota, Nebraska, UCF and Vanderbilt. He was on Boston College's campus last weekend and had also taken a visit to Northwestern and UVA. 

This is the second pure cornerback that the Eagles have landed in this class, with Jamal Hood (St. Frances Academy, MD) being the other. The Eagles have also added safety Sione Hala to the class. 

There will be space for new defensive backs to step up in 2022 with Brandon Sebastian graduating, and always the possibility of other players entering the draft early. The Eagles also have lost two defensive backs to the transfer portal with Tate Haynes and Denzel Blackwell entering. 

This is the second commitment from the state of Georgia. Running back CJ Clinkscales (Buford, GA) also has pledged to the Eagles. Boston College has been much more active in the Peach State under Jeff Hafley than they were under Steve Addazio's later years. 

With the addition of Jackson, Boston College now have 18 committed players, and are ranked first in the ACC and 9th in the country. 

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community! 

