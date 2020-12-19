Former BC QB Anthony Brown Shines as Oregon Defeats USC for PAC-12 Title

In his first game action with the Oregon Ducks, former Boston College Anthony Brown hit two touchdown passes. Oregon went on to defeat the Trojans in the PAC 12 championship 31-24. Brown's team the Ducks were replacements for the Washington Huskies, who could not play in the game due to an outbreak of COVID-19. With the win it looks like Oregon (4-2) will go on to play in the Fiesta Bowl.

The big stage didn't effect Brown, who was playing in his first game with his new program. Oregon used Brown exclusively near the end zone, to spell Tyler Shough who started every other game this season. Brown threading a pass into a tight space for a touchdown to running back Travis Dye and hitting wide receiver Jaylon Redd for short touchdown. Brown finished the game 3/4 for 17 yards and that pair of TDs.

Brown announced he was transferring from Boston College in December shortly after Steve Addazio was fired. Later in the spring he announced that he was transferring to Oregon where he would fight for the starting job, but ended up losing the job to Slough who started every game for the Ducks throwing for 1389 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.

In the bowl game it looks like this will stay Slough's job, but maybe head coach Mario Cristobal has found a secret weapon near the end zone.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI