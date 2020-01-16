BCMaven
Former Boston College Co-DC Anthony Campanile Hired By Miami Dolphins

A.J. Black

Former Boston College defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's name has been floated for multiple jobs this offseason. First it was rumored that he could end up at Boston College as the head coach, then there reportedly a battle between Rutgers and BC to become their DC. Then it sounded like he would just stay at Michigan as linebackers coach and get a huge raise. 

But according to Ian Rappaport, he is heading to a place no one expected. Anthony Campanile is on his way to the NFL.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, a Boston College alumni, must be familiar with Anthony Campanile's profile and strengths. Loads of position coaches switch between the NFL and NCAA depending on the opportunity for growth and experience. Clearly going to the NFL must have been seen as advantageous to Campanile as he seemed to be in a great situation with Don Brown and Michigan. 

The reason this hire is so important to Boston College is because it gets Campanile off the recruiting trail. He was an elite recruiter, specifically in New Jersey and had done a tremendous job opening a pipeline in the state that brough Garden State recruits to Ann Arbor. Before he was in the college ranks Campanile was a high school coach in the state, and seemed to have great connections with the coaches in the area.  According to 247 Sports, three of the top ten 2020 recruits in New Jersey ended up with the Michigan Wolverines. 

With Jeff Hafley and wide receivers coach Joe Dailey on the staff, Boston College should be poised to have a strong presence in New Jersey. With Campanile in the NFL, their profile in the state only strengthens. However, Rutgers should be a bigger force with Greg Schiano, Nunzio Campanile and legendary New Jersey coach Augie Hoffman. We shall see how Anthony Campanile moving to the NFL changes the recruiting landscape, but for Boston College this can only be a positive.

