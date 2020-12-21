Three Eagles Named To AP All ACC Teams

A trio of Eagles get some post season accolades from the AP

WR Zay Flowers, tight end Hunter Long and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie were all named to AP All ACC teams. The group of writers who cover the conference announced their selections today.

Long was named to the AP’s All-ACC first-team after a huge junior season. A semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, Long leads all tight ends nationally with 57 receptions and ranks 17th nationally among all players. Long recently declared for the NFL Draft.

The speedy Flowers was named to the AP’s All-ACC second-team after an incredible season with the Eagles. The Florida native is 14th nationally and second in the ACC with 892 yards receiving. It was a season highlighted by incredible catches, and electric speed. Flowers, only a sophomore, ranks 19th nationally with 56 receptions and is tied for 12th nationally with nine touchdown receptions.

Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, was named AP’s All-ACC second-team after a big season on defense. The redshirt junior also declared for the NFL Draft, is 4th in the country with 107 total tackles. He ended the season with double-digit tackle totals in seven games, including six of 10 ACC contests.

Trevor Lawrence was named ACC Player of the Year, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was named Defensive Player of the Year.

The ACC will be announcing their all conference team on Tuesday.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI