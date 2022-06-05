Athlon Names Five BC Football Players to Preseason All ACC Team

Eagles near the bottom of the conference in terms of selections, but two players make first team.

The preseason predictions cycle is starting to heat up, as Athlon Sports announced their All ACC team for the 2022 season. The writers of the publication selected five Boston College players to one of their All ACC teams.

Offensive guard Christian Mahogany and defensive back Josh DeBerry were both named first team. Mahogany, an All ACC guard from '21 returns as the number two guard in the '23 NFL Draft per Mel Kiper Jr. He is the lone returning offensive lineman in '22, but could be All American by the time the season concludes. While DeBerry is arguably the most talented cornerback on a passing defense that finished third in the country in '21.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers and running back Pat Garwo III were both named to the second team. Flowers, who returns after turning down a six figure NIL deal from a mystery school, could be one of the most dynamic receivers in the ACC. While his numbers weren't very eye catching in '21, he didn't have Phil Jurkovec throwing him the ball, something that could help him put up elite numbers in '22. Garwo III was a revelation in '21, running for over 1,000 yards and carrying the load for an offense that was struggling.

Finally, safety Jaiden Woodbey was named to the third team. The Florida State transfer finished second on the team in '21 with 56 total tackles, and a pair of interceptions.

One notable snub was quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who was left off the list completely. The publication chose Wake Forest's Sam Hartman (1st team), NC State's Devin Leary (2nd team) and UVA's Brennan Armstrong (3rd team).

