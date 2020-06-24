Athlon Sports Predicts Boston College Will Finish Last in ACC Atlantic

With college football looking to be back soon, various publications have begun to start their season previews. The site Athlon Sports recently released their ACC predictions for the upcoming season. The writers are low on Boston College ranking them last in the ACC Atlantic.

Per the site:

New coach Jeff Hafley arrives in Chestnut Hill after spending the 2019 season as the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State. Hafley is a rising star, but a limited offseason and a tough crossover schedule (at Virginia Tech and North Carolina) add to the challenge of being a first-year coach. Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec is awaiting word on a waiver for 2020, which means Dennis Grosel (48.4 percent, 9 TDs and 2 INTs) is likely to get the nod under center. Regardless of which quarterback starts, the offense will lean on one of the ACC's top offensive lines, along with breakout candidate David Bailey at running back. Hafley's background on defense should boost a group that ranked near the bottom of the league and gave up 6.5 yards a snap in ACC games last fall. New faces need to emerge up front and in the secondary, but the linebacker unit is a strength thanks to the return of Max Richardson. Boston College has made a bowl in four consecutive years, so a six-win season wouldn't be a surprise. However, in order to avoid a losing mark, the Eagles have to show improvement on defense, and generate more production out of Grosel or Jurkovec under center.

There are lots of questions facing the Eagles this upcoming season. First off, they have a new head coach Jeff Hafley, a first time head coach which for some could lessen expectations. On top of that they have a defense that has a lot of question marks, finishing in last in almost every statistical category in 2019. Finally, BC is still waiting for the NCAA to decide on the eligibility of quarterback Phil Jurkovec. If he is eligible the ceiling on this season will inevitably be a lot higher then if another quarterback was thrusted into the starting role.

You can check out the rest of their preview by clicking here. Do you agree with Athlon's assessment, or do you think they were being too harsh? Sound off below!

