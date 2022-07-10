Athlon Sports Reveals Bowl Projection For Boston College

Eagles will look to play in their first bowl game since the 2019 season

The college sports website Athlon Sports released their summer bowl projections for the upcoming 2022 season. Boston College was predicted to play Oregon State in the Sun Bowl. Of note, every ACC Atlantic team was projected to make a bowl, and they also have Clemson in the College Football Playoffs.

Here are how the projections came out:

Gasparilla Bowl: Auburn vs. Louisville

Sun Bowl: Boston College vs. Oregon State

Fenway Bowl: Syracuse vs. SMU

Military Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. East Carolina

Cheez It Bowl: Miami vs. Oklahoma

Pinstripe Bowl: North Carolina vs. Purdue

Holiday Bowl: Wake Forest vs. UCLA

Mayo Bowl: Florida State vs. Penn State

Gator Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Florida

Orange Bowl: NC State vs. Notre Dame

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Clemson

Boston College has been bowl eligible every season since 2015, but has run into issues over the past four years. Lightning cancelled the Independence Bowl in 2018 against Boise State after the Eagles took a lead in the first quarter. After the 2019 season, BC played under interim head coach Rich Gunnell after then head coach Steve Addazio was fired at the conclusion of the season. 2020, Boston College was bowl eligible, but first year head coach Jeff Hafley and the team decided they would not accept an invite, due to the grind of the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, in 2021 the Military Bowl was cancelled due to a COVID outbreak that decimated the Boston College roster.