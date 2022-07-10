Athlon Sports Reveals Bowl Projection For Boston College
The college sports website Athlon Sports released their summer bowl projections for the upcoming 2022 season. Boston College was predicted to play Oregon State in the Sun Bowl. Of note, every ACC Atlantic team was projected to make a bowl, and they also have Clemson in the College Football Playoffs.
Here are how the projections came out:
Gasparilla Bowl: Auburn vs. Louisville
Sun Bowl: Boston College vs. Oregon State
Fenway Bowl: Syracuse vs. SMU
Military Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. East Carolina
Cheez It Bowl: Miami vs. Oklahoma
Pinstripe Bowl: North Carolina vs. Purdue
Holiday Bowl: Wake Forest vs. UCLA
Mayo Bowl: Florida State vs. Penn State
Gator Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Florida
Orange Bowl: NC State vs. Notre Dame
Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Clemson
Boston College has been bowl eligible every season since 2015, but has run into issues over the past four years. Lightning cancelled the Independence Bowl in 2018 against Boise State after the Eagles took a lead in the first quarter. After the 2019 season, BC played under interim head coach Rich Gunnell after then head coach Steve Addazio was fired at the conclusion of the season. 2020, Boston College was bowl eligible, but first year head coach Jeff Hafley and the team decided they would not accept an invite, due to the grind of the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, in 2021 the Military Bowl was cancelled due to a COVID outbreak that decimated the Boston College roster.