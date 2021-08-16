How Could The ACC, Big Ten, Pac 12 Alliance Work?

A look at how scheduling could work in the ACC moving forward.

On Friday, Max Olson of The Athletic reported that the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 conference were in high level discussions about creating an alliance. This would mean that the three conferences would band together to schedule matchups around the country that could compete with the new super conference, the SEC. But how could that work? For this exercise we are going to focus solely on the ACC. Here are some options of ways these games could be scheduled.

Model A: Seven ACC Games, Two Big Ten, Two Pac 12, One Other Game

In this model there would be eleven games within the model. To fit the games the ACC would get rid of one of the cross divisional game, and that would be the rivalry game between the divisions (in most cases, most member schools probably won't care too much about that). You then cycle games against the other two conferences and add another game against another school. For a team like Boston College, they could just rotate UMass & UConn every other year. But for teams like Florida State, or Georgia Tech, they could schedule their rivalry games against their SEC foes.

Model B: Seven ACC Games, 1 Big Ten, 1 Pac 12, Three Other Games

Maximum flexibility here for the conference schools as they get two P5 programs right off the bat, and then could schedule three other games (which could include the SEC).

Model C: Eight ACC Games, Combo 3 Pac-12/Big Ten Games, One Other Game

Same as Model A, but the ACC doesn't give up any conference games.

Model D: Six ACC Games, Two Big Ten, Two Pac 12, Two Other Games

We are starting to get into having to renegotiate the entire ACC Network deal for this to happen, and divisions would have to be eliminated, otherwise ACC schools would never play each other. But you have to imagine this would be attractive for not only the schools but the other major stake holders. In order for this to work, "the Alliance" most likely would have to get a waiver from the NCAA to allow for a championship game. However, maybe they could get creative and make it so that the 10 "Alliance" games factor into the conference rankings for the championship game.

Model E: Eight ACC Games, Two Big Ten, Two Pac12, No Other Game

This would provide zero flexibility for scheduling, so it's hard to see this being feasible for the ACC or their member schools.

Of course the big factor that could change all of this is Notre Dame. The "Alliance" could effectively strong arm them into joining the group. All it would take is the three conferences to band together to make future scheduling for the Fighting Irish impossible and then basically force them into the ACC. It wouldn't be the worst deal for the Irish, especially if it was Model A.

An example of a ND schedule could be: Seven ACC games, Michigan State, Michigan, Stanford, USC and Navy

Certainly tough, but that might be the new standard for college football moving forward.

Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin