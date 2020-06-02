See You Tomorrow

As you may have heard, today is Blackout Tuesday. It's a one-day moratorium on business as usual, in support of victims of police violence, specifically in the African-American community.

We try not to speak out on political issues, but there are times when a story is big enough to overwhelm everything, including college sports. This is one of them. Whether we observed Blackout Tuesday or not, it would be interpreted as a political statement.

So, out of respect for what our nation has been going through, we're taking a day to recharge and try to do some good somewhere.

We'll be back tomorrow, with recruiting news and a whole lot more.

Until then, as our colleague, Quiera Luck of All Tar Heels said, "Whatever you do, do it in love and peace!"