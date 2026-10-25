Bo MacCormack III's Breakout Comes at the Perfect Time for Boston College Football

When running back Bo MacCormack III was recruited to Boston College as a consensus three-star recruit and a top 10 overall player in the state, he was leaving behind a legacy as one of the most productive offensive players in Massachusetts history.

In fact, the Westford, Mass., native left high school as the state’s all-time leading rusher, totaling 6,699 career rushing yards and 100 career rushing touchdowns for Buckingham Brown & Nichols School in Cambridge, Mass.

MacCormack was originally committed to Syracuse before flipping to the school that was closest to home, and he did so with the intention of adding to that legacy as one of the state’s best to ever do it.

But for the first 13 games of his career as an Eagle, the production that came so effortlessly for MacCormack in high school was not quite translating to the college level — albeit for a myriad of reasons that went beyond MacCormack’s control.

In 2025, his true freshman year, MacCormack was the third option in the backfield behind former BC running backs Turbo Richard and Jordan McDonald, so his opportunities were fairly limited.

While his role was inevitably going to increase this season after McDonald graduated and Richard transferred, the Eagles added former Liberty running back Evan Dickens in the offseason to climb into that lead position, as well as Nolan Ray from Maryland, who both had more playing experience overall.

That all changed this week, however, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for BC.

After the gut-wrenching loss of Dickens to a season-ending knee injury which he sustained in the last two minutes of the Eagles’ Week 7 triumph over Pittsburgh, MacCormack was poised for his biggest role yet in BC’s Week 8 road matchup against Georgia Tech, and he delivered in a similar manner to his high-school days.

In a game that saw the Eagles total 500 yards of offense, 399 of which came on the ground, MacCormack was an essential component in the operation, as he garnered 155 yards and three scores on 20 rushing attempts — all career highs.

The career day, combined with quarterback Mason McKenzie’s rushing efforts and a clean, second-half defensive effort, was ultimately what guided the Eagles to the 49-27 road victory, which marked their second conference win in a row.

“Bo is one of the toughest competitors that I’ve been around,” BC head coach Bill O’Brien said. “I really, I’m telling you, I mean he’s just a tough Massachusetts guy that we’re really glad to have in this program.”

A career day for Bo MacCormack III 💪 pic.twitter.com/LxfoEFVlAL — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 24, 2026

It became evident that MacCormack was in for a big game when he broke free for a 14-yard run on the Eagles’ first offensive play of the game, and by the end of the first quarter, he was averaging 10.8 yards per carry.

"I mean, I was seeing a lot of red jerseys blocking a lot of white jerseys and moving them,” MacCormack said. “So just the five guys up front, they were moving people, and when they're moving people downfield and opening up holes, it's easy for us to do our job."

The Eagles continued to feed him without hesitation for the remaining 45 minutes, and it pretty much had the same result every time.

“They moved the line of scrimmage, and I just kept calling runs,” O’Brien said of the offensive line, which McKenzie gave high praise to after the game as well. “It was kind of a, you know, it was a game where you knew you could call a run and it was going to gain yards, because those guys were moving people.”

MacCormack’s assessment of the total performance boiled down to just that, as he credited the way the offense line “moved guys” in front of him for essentially all of his own efforts.

“It starts up front, and our five guys were blocking holes all day,” MacCormack said. “It’s easy to be able to run behind those guys. … And then obviously with Mason being able to pull the ball and run, too.”

While O’Brien’s gameplan will continue to change week-to-week, the McKenzie-MacCormack rushing tandem is something BC fans will hope to see as the Eagles soar further into the latter half of the season, because the impact it had in Saturday’s blowout of the Yellow Jackets has the fanbase believing again.

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