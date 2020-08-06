ACC Finalizes 2020 Schedule, Boston College Gets Their Dates

The ACC finalized their schedule today, releasing the dates and schedule for each of their member schools. In addition to the schedule, the conference also released the out of conference program that each school would face. For Boston College, that opponent will be the Ohio Bobcats of the MAC Conference.

The schedule will go as following:

vs. Ohio (9/12)

@ Duke (9/19)

Bye

vs. UNC (10/3)

vs. Pitt (10/10)

@ VT (10/17)

vs. GT (10/24)

@ Clemson (10/31)

@ Cuse (11/7)

vs. ND (11/14)

Bye

vs. L'Ville (11/28)

@ UVA (12/5)

The schedule ended up rolling out nicely for the Eagles. They start the season off with a MAC opponent in Ohio, and get Duke and a bye before the Tar Heels who should be a Top 25 team.

The home schedule is spread out nicely as well as the Eagles will have one home game early in September, two in October and one in late November. Getting Louisville, the only Friday game, in the cold at home might be a plus for the Eagles as well.

On top of that the Eagles have Notre Dame and Clemson later in the schedule, which is probably the best spot for those games to land given the Eagles have a new coach and new system. The toughest stretch they could have will be from Halloween until the end of the schedule. In that span they get Louisville, Notre Dame and Clemson.

