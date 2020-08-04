BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Exploring BC's Out of Conference Options for 2020

A.J. Black

Last week, Boston College and the rest of the ACC learned of the new 10+1 schedule for the upcoming 2020 season. On top of the ten ACC games the Eagles will be playing, there will also be one out of conference game. The regulations said that the game has to be played in Massachusetts. 

Who could the Eagles play? First off, teams from the SEC, Pac-12 and Big Ten Conferences are all eliminated because as of now those three conferences have decided to stick with a conference only scheduling model. That leaves the Big-12, independents, and the Group of Six schools. Let's explore some options. 

UMass: Would be the logical choice. They are in state, with not much traveling expenses involved, and would fill one of the many slots the will have open. Positives for the Eagles would it give them a team that they have beaten up on consistently in years past.

UConn: Basically the same rationale as UMass. UConn again would give BC another opponent that could be a tune up for a tough ACC schedule. 

Army: Arguably a step up in difficulty, the Black Nights were 5-8 last year. But for the Eagles, a team that struggled on defense in 2019, the triple option could be a real challenge. Remember what Army did to BC's defense in 2012. 

Navy: Unlike the previous options, it would be a bigger hike for the Midshipman to get to Chestnut Hill. Navy was 11-2 last season, and always plays tough. If BC is looking for a "tune up" before their ACC gauntlet, this might not be the best choice. 

BYU: Really stretching here, as the Cougars would basically have to travel across country to play this game. BC and BYU have a history though, last playing in 2006 when the Eagles won 30-23. Cougars are a solid, hard fighting team, that beat USC in a thrilling game last year. 

Kansas: Could the Eagles convince the Jayhawks to make a trip to Chestnut Hill two years in a row? 

MAC Program: There will be plenty of MAC teams that are looking to fill P5 games that have already been cancelled. BC could just make things easy and keep Ohio on the schedule, or they could try and get a more local squad like Buffalo to come to Chestnut Hill. 

Who do you want to see the Eagles play in 2020? Leave your choice below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: August 2nd, 2020

A look at the most recent news around Boston College football and their recruiting efforts

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Oddsmakers Release New Odds for 2020 ACC Championship

The oddsmakers are not very high on the Eagles going into the 2020 season.

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Center Alec Lindstrom

A strong center, and a player that could be headed for a big 2020. Previewing the season of junior Alec Lindstrom.

A.J. Black

Boston College Tests 154 Football Staff And Athletes, 154 Negatives

All is clear in Chestnut Hill, which is a testament to the work they have been doing to keep the athletes and staff safe

A.J. Black

by

Eagles2007

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie

Back after an injury derailed most of his 2019 season, the redshirt junior will be looking to prove that he can be the backbone of this defense.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard, & Subpar: OL Jack Conley

A look at a younger offensive lineman, with the build to be a big tackle for the Eagles in the future.

A.J. Black

Boston College Makes Top 7 For Top '21 WR Jalil Farooq

Boston College are a surprise in the Top 7 of WR from the DMV, but he's from an area that the Eagles have been recruiting very well recently .

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Offensive Lineman Ben Petrula

Now a senior, offensive lineman Ben Petrula is looking to have a huge season for the Eagles.

A.J. Black

'22 Myles Pollard Sees Staff Building DB Powerhouse at BC

A new offer for Boston College, to a defensive back in Tennessee who sees the Eagles ont the rise.

A.J. Black

Five Takeaways From Boston College Football's Newest 2020 Schedule

A look at the schedule and some thoughts about the upcoming year

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black